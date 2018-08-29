Corvallis High took control in the second game and rolled to a 3-0 Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball win over North Salem at CHS.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-8, 25-11.
CHS (1-0) coach Stephen Hyre said the Spartans started a little flat before figuring out what needed to be done.
Middle blockers Nevaeh Bray and Ally Watts both were solid in the match. Bray had six kills and 3.5 blocks.
Setter Kylynn Quinn had 30 assists, Taylor Quinn was 12-for-12 serving and Ryann Gregg had 12 kills with four aces in the win.
Corvallis plays in the Southridge tournament on Saturday before traveling to West Albany on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
IRRIGON — East Linn Christian rolled to a 4-1 nonconference win at Irrigon.
Seniors Kody Jones and Josiah Hatfield both scored two goals for the Eagles (1-1).
ELCHS scored twice in each half.
On Tuesday, the Eagles fell 6-2 at Umatilla. Jones scored off a long free kick and Auburn Hills dribbled through the defense to put one in the net.
The Eagles have a long break before playing at Santiam Christian on Sept. 11.
West Albany 3, North Eugene 0
Mitchell Morse scored twice to lead the Bulldogs to the nonconference win at WAHS.
Morse opened scoring with a goal in the eighth minute and added a second in the 68th minute.
Colton Lacasse-Tran capped the scoring.
"We didn't play our best but it was another solid effort and we deserved the win," WAHS coach Kevin Branigan said. "We were impatient and the game was too fast for us in the first half. We kept working hard defensively and tried to play calm trusting that chances would come and they did late into the second half."
Portland Adventist 3, Santiam Christian 0
PORTLAND — The Eagles could not get their offense going in the nonconference road loss.
Girls soccer
EUGENE — West Albany could not find the net in a 4-0 nonconference loss to North Eugene.
West Albany is 1-1 on the season.
"North Eugene was a very good team that finished extremely well," WAHS coach Erik Ihde said. "Hats off."