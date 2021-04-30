Prep roundup: Spartans get past Saxons

The Corvallis High softball team took advantage of inconsistent pitching by South Salem for an 8-5 win Friday.

The Spartans had just one hit but drew 11 walks.

CHS scored three in the first and added two runs in the fourth and fifth, respectively.

Baseball

Central Linn rolled past Oakridge 20-4 Friday. The Cobras had good pitching performances from Micah Beach, Kaiden Wolff, Cole Goracke, and Hagen Johnson.

Central Linn edged East Linn Christian 9-8 Thursday.

Aaron Crowell had three hits, three stolen bases and two runs scored. Justin Krabill pitched six-plus innings, Crowell and Brandon Krabill finished the seventh inning on the mound.

Boys tennis

Philomath won three of four doubles match to take a 5-3 win against Cascade Friday.

Dylan Bell and Nicholas Stucki defeated Jacob Farr and Colton Lee 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and Judah Bacho and Mark Grimmer Jr.. def. Jaxon Haverland and Blake Perlicheck 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for the Warriors.

CRESCENT VALLEY 3, CENTRAL 0: The Raiders took a 3-0 win in a dual meet Thursday.