Prep roundup: Spartans get past McNary

Nick Webster pitched a complete game and the Corvallis High baseball team had a solid defensive performance and good base running to pick up a 6-4 win ovver McNary on Tuesday.

Kellen Sullivan delivered a go-ahead two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth for the Spartans.

Girls tennis

West Albany took a 4-2 win over Corvallis in girls tennis on Monday. Sarah Aufranc and Tatum Clark won on singles play while the teams of Patrizia Alpapara and Maggie Berry and Avery Nahorniak and Mace Van Dyke took doubles play for the Bulldogs.

Sofia Alzumaray-Orellan won at singles and the team of Arianna Hendler and Jimena Noa-Guevara won at doubles for Corvallis.

Clark, who spend two years in the CHS program, defeated her old doubles partner, Emma Ciechanowski, at No. 3 singles. They requested to face each other.

Other scores

Baseball: Scio 7, Blanchet 0

Softball: Santiam Christian 6, Pleasant Hill 5; Harrisburg 9, Dayton 8; Scio 14, Blanchet 8

Report scores: Send scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

