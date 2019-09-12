After falling in straight sets to West Albany on Tuesday, The Corvallis High volleyball team bounced back with two convincing wins over league opponents on Thursday.
The Spartans topped Lebanon 25-14, 25-15, 25-8 to start off the day. Zaley Bennett had 24 assists and went 17-for-17 with four aces serving and Nevaeh Bray had five kills and four aces. Ryann Gregg had 12 kills and 10 digs and Taylor Silbernagel added seven kills.
In its second match, Corvallis beat Crescent Valley 25-13, 25-18. 25-15. Gregg led the way with 13 kills and 11 digs, Bray added 11 kills and Bennett had 27 assists. Kendal Simmons had nine digs and Corvallis head coach Steve Hyre said Simmons "did a great job serving and passing."
"The girls played way better tonight than they did on Tuesday," Hyre said. "I was really happy with the way they bounced back."
CV was led by Adrianna Kazmaier with 19 digs. Elizabeth Hodgert and Eva Buford both had six kills.
The Raiders defeated Lebanon 25-9, 25-10, 25-20. Tais Vega led the way with 11 kills and 17 digs.
Eva Buford added four aces and two kills, Adrianna Kazmaier had four aces and 10 digs and Elizabeth Hodgert had six kills.
West Albany wins two; SA splits
The West Albany volleyball team won two matches at a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference event at WAHS.
The Bulldogs (8-0, 4-0) defeated North Salem 25-20, 25-12, 25-13 and then took a 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 win against South Albany.
Madie Dowell had 10 kills, Brooke Rogers added nine kills and Elijah Sanders had 25 assists and three aces against the Vikings.
Hannah Stadstad had 10 kills and three blocks and Hailey Heider had nine kills and 14 digs against SA.
The RedHawks were led by Abby Sadowsky with nine kills and Erin Scott with 12 digs.
“Coming off that big high Tuesday night (in a win at Corvallis High) we started off a little flat, but we got things going,” WA coach Kelli Backer said.
West plays at Lebanon Tuesday.
South Albany (4-1) took a 3-0 win against North Salem. Taya Manibusan had 10 kills and Jadah Schmidtke added nine. The RedHawks play in the Canby Tournament on Saturday.
Monroe 3, Regis 0
The Dragons cruised to the Central Valley Conference road win.
Scores were 25-13, 25-21, 25-15.
Tyler Warden had 10 kills, Mirtha Lopez added eight kills and Sarah Thompson had 16 digs.
Monroe (7-2) travels to Lowell on Tuesday.
East Linn Christian Academy 3, Jefferson 2
The Eagles battled back to win in five sets in a home victory.
Scores were 19-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 15-13.
Sarah Morton led the way for the Eagles with nine kills and 12 aces and Hana Slayden added nine kills and eight aces. East Linn Christian Academy will be in action again when they play a home tournament match on Saturday against an opponent that is yet to be determined.
OTHER SCORES: Santiam Christian defeats Blanchet Catholic 25-8, 25-4, 25-13; Central Linn defeats Lowell 25-20, 25-20, 25-9
Girls soccer
Crescent Valley fell behind early but came back strong to take a 2-1 nonconference win against Wilsonville.
Wilsonville knocked in a shot two minutes into the game, but the Raiders went on to outshoot the Wildcats 10 to 4.
The Raiders (2-0) tied in in the 31st minute on a goal by Anna McClave, which was assisted by Bailey O’Briant.
Abby Smith scored the eventual game winner in the 57th minute off an assist by Valerie Lending.
“They’re a very good team,” CV coach Blake Leamy said. “We really did nice job of working for each other.”
CV plays at Willamette on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 2, Corbett 0
The Eagles scored twice in the first half and held on for the nonconference road win.
Sailor Allman scored in the 32nd minute and Audrey Miller knocked in a shot six minutes later. Both were unassisted.
Kailey Gurr had nine saves in the win.
SC (3-0) will play at Portland Christian on Tuesday.
OTHER SCORES: Scappoose 6, Lebanon 0; Philomath 5, Sweet home 0
Boys soccer
SC spread the wealth on offense in a 6-2 Special District 3 win against East Linn Christian Academy at SC.
Josh Verdeyen, Hayato Kojima, Devon Fitzpatrick, Wyatt Vanderhoof, Jack David and Sam Aithwaite all scored for SC (2-0).
Santiam Christian plays at Portland Christian on Tuesday. ELCA (0-3) travels to Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.
Hillsboro 3, West Albany 1
The Bulldogs fell to 1-2 on the season after a non-league loss at home.
Jordan Nollen netted West Albany’s lone goal of the evening in the 62nd minute off on assist from Koby Ruiz.
“Hillsboro is a very good team and we came to play but we made a few mistakes and they punished us for them,” West Albany coach Kevin Branigan said. “The effort and heart was fantastic and this can be a platform from which we improve.”
The Bulldogs will host Madison on Sept. 17 for their final non-league match of the season.
OTHER SCORES: Philomath 8, Sweet Home 0; La Pine 6, Jefferson 1
Cross-country
The Crescent Valley boys and girls both finished first at the Sweet Home Husky Invitational.
The Raiders boys were led by Blake Byer, who took first in 17 minutes, 11.0 seconds. CV’s Logan Pawlowski was third (18:09.9), Reid Kerr fourth (18:12.8), Keller Norland fifth (18:30.1) and Jasper Pollock was seventh (18:47.6).
East Linn Christian Academy’s Brandon Williams was second in 17:58.1 and Sweet Home’s Tristan Saultz was sixth in 18:38.8. Lebanon’s Alex Solberg was eighth in 18:51.0 and Sweet Home had back-to-back finishers to round out the top 10 in Eduardo Martinez-Maya (18:57.0) and Gavin Walberg (19:04.2).
Sweet Home was second in the team standings. ELCA was third, Lebanon fourth, Jefferson eighth and Eddyville ninth.
CV’s Sunitha Black won the girls race in 20:14.3 with teammates Kaiya Leamy (second in 22:08.1) and Sophie Fisher (third in 22:12.3) following. CV’s Gwen Gray was fifth in 22:34.7, Angela Martin seventh in 22:45.5, Ava McKee eight in 22:52.9 and Merel DeLeenheer ninth in 23:20.8.