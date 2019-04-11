The Corvallis High School softball team topped Crescent Valley 30-9 on Thursday in a muddy Mid-Willamette Conference game played at CV. It was stopped after five innings by the mercy rule.
Calla Krummel doubled twice, Sydney Conklin singled three times, Maddie Morrison tripled and Kelly Allen doubled for the Spartans. Piper Love and M'Kenzie Drill each doubled for the Raiders.
The Spartans (3-5-1, 2-0) host South Albany and the Raiders (2-2, 1-1) host Lebanon on Friday in each team's next MWC action.
Baseball
MONROE — Monroe won its fourth game in a row by 12 or more runs by defeating East Linn Christian 13-0 in a 2A/1A Special District 3 game at MHS.
Dylan Irwin doubled, tripled, drove in two and scored twice and Brody Ballard was 2-for-3 with two runs, a double and three RBIs for the Dragons. Zach Young and Eric Teran had two RBIs each.
Seth Goins had the lone base hit for East Linn Christian. The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings by the 10-run rule.
Monroe (9-1, 3-0) has now won six consecutive games; it resumes league play at Regis on Monday. ELC (1-6, 1-3) hosts Mohawk on Monday in its next league game.
Track & field
MILL CITY — Jefferson's Cesar Sepulveda won the high jump (6-2) and triple jump (41-5) to lead the Lions at a 2A Special District 2 meet at Santiam High School.
Jefferson's Phumpha Chlewsamut won the 200 (21.77) and O'Ryan Hutley won the javelin (133-78).
East Linn Christian's Ben Johnson won the shot (40-5) and the discus (111-1 and Jaren Bowler won the 400 (54.60).
In the girls competiton, ELC's Victoria Ferrioli doubled in the 200 (30.22) and long jump (13-9. Other ELC winners were Sidney Lane in the 800 (3:02.10) and Kaitlyn Gaskey in the javelin (85-3).
Jefferson winners were Hannah Grantum in the 100 (19.03) and 300 (58.31) hurdles; Nancy Mendoza in the 1500 (6:57.30); Kira Sabin in the 3000 (13.33.30); Baylie Campas in the high jump (4-2); Sam Schwartz in the pole vault (8-0) and the 1600 relay team (5:31.21).