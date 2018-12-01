THE DALLES — Sam Myers scored 25 points and Isaiah Gilliam added 13 to help the South Albany High boys basketball team to a 67-54 nonconference win over The Dalles on Saturday.
The RedHawks had a 43-34 lead heading to the fourth before The Dalles cut it to four. South then used a 10-0 run to pull away for the win.
South (2-0) will host McLoughlin on Friday and Crook County on Saturday.
Crescent Valley 75, Ridgeview 31
WILSONVILLE — Crescent Valley pulled away for the win at the Wilsonville Tournament.
The Raiders (1-2) led 27-10 at the half and then got rolling on offense.
“Midway through the third quarter we started a big run,” CV coach Mike Stair said. “We were very unselfish with the ball as we got out on transition.”
Seth King had 21 points and five steals, Cam Hemzacek added 18 points, Cam Sanders grabbed eight rebounds and Justin Hamilton had seven rebounds for the Raiders.
The Raiders take on Banks at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Sandy 86, West Albany 73
Luke Killinger scored 18 points but the Bulldogs were outscored by 17 in the second quarter in the nonconference loss at home.
Cassius McGinty added 13 points and Koby Ruiz 12 for West, which falls to 0-2.
The Bulldogs led 14-13 after the first quarter but Sandy used a 29-12 second to take control.
West is at Heritage (Wash.) on Wednesday.
Monroe 67, Elkton 46
ELKTON — Zach Young had 22 points and Eric Teran added 15 as the Dragons took control in the first half at the Elkton Tip-Off Classic.
Monroe led 20-10 after one as five different players scored, and was up 41-22 at the half.
The Dragons (2-1) are at Mapleton on Wednesday.
ELCA 55, Mapleton 11
LEBANON — East Linn Christian picked up its first win of the season at the Silver Cross Tournament.
The Eagles (1-2) host Nestucca on Wednesday.
Santiam Christian 73, Scio 43
SCIO — Santiam Christian rolled to the nonconference road win on Friday evening.
Zach Baugher led SC with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Josh Baugher had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Russ Vela added 10 points for the Eagles (2-0).
SC led 49-16 at the half and held Scio to four field goals and eight free throws in the first half.
“We came out and got some turnovers early,” SC coach Dennis McLain said. “They missed some open shots and we were able to get out and go.”
The Eagles play at Portland Adventist Academy on Tuesday.
Scio dropped to 1-1 on the season. The Loggers play at Gervais on Wednesday.
Baugher signs
Santiam Christian’s Zach Baugher has signed to play basketball at Western Oregon. Baugher is coming off a junior year in which he earned first-team all-state at the 3A level. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 23 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game last season. He eclipsed the 1,000-point mark early in his junior season and is now on pace to top 2,000 points for his high school career.
"On the court, Zach is a versatile player. He is a phenomenal student-athlete in every area. He is a role model citizen, a good student and a well-rounded person and player. He comes from an outstanding family that have been long-time friends of our program. This is a good all-around fit," WOU coach Jim Shaw said in a release.
Girls basketball
ELKTON — The Monroe girls basketball team held on down the stretch to remain undefeated on the young season with a 46-42 victory over Elkton at the Elkton Top-Off Classic.
The Dragons had built a 14-point lead after three quarters but turnovers helped Elkton outscore the Dragons 13-3 in the fourth to make it close.
Kyndal Martin led Monroe with 11 points, while Mirtha Lopez and Tyler Warden both chipped in eight.
Monroe (3-0) is at Mapleton on Wednesday.
Pendleton 51, South Albany 29
PENDELTON — The RedHawks came up short to the hosts at the Pendleton Tourney.
South was coming off a 33-24 win over The Dalles on Friday.
The RedHawks host Crook County on Thursday before opening Mid-Willamette Conference play on Dec. 11.
ELCA 42, Bonanza 31
LEBANON — The Eagles picked up their first win of the season in the Silver Cross Tournament.
ELCA (1-2) is home against Nestucca on Wednesday.