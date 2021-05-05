Prep roundup: South boys, CV girls win

South Albany High's Maxwell Louber won the 100 meters (12.12) and took second in the 200 and Matthew Resnik won the 400 (54.86) as the RedHawks edged Crescent Valley, 73-70, in a track and field dual on Wednesday.

Draven Wilborn won the 110 hurdles (16.81), Jesse Bass the shot put (39 feet, 4 inches) and Matthew Cobb the discus (102-6) for the RedHawks, who also won the 4x100 relay.

Crescent Valley’s Mason Martin won the triple jump (39-2) and the long jump (19-9), and Kanoa Blake set a PR in winning the 300 hurdles (46.75) while also winning the 1,500 (4:22.93).

Also winning for the Raiders were Parker Maestri (200, 24.28), Cade Byer (600, 2:04.27), Jordan Henke (3,000, 9:50.25), Aidan Wales (javelin, 90-7), Tate Herber (high jump, 5-8) and Ty Abernathy (pole vault, 12-3).

On the girls side, CV’s Ellie Herber took home first in the high jump (4-11), long jump (14-11) and 100 hurdles (19.4) as the Raiders rolled to a 92-44 win over South.

Also winning for the Raiders were Angela Martin (1:07.28), Sunitha Black (800, 2:26.44), Trinity Reistad (3,000, 13:12.99), Greta Koegler (300 hurdles, 52.28) and Sierra Noss (discus, 108-10).

CV swept bothe relays.