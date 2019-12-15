Prep roundup: South Albany girls roll to win

The South Albany girls basketball team rolled to a 66-43 nonconference road win against Crook County.
The RedHawks' defense came away with 29 steals.
"With the high aggression on defense, they were able to carry that over to the offensive end," SA coach Chris Mertz said.
Blake Barbee had 15 points, four assists and four steals for the RedHawks. Cassidy Johnston added 12 points and six assists, Marcus Whitebird had 11 points with four steals and Morgan Maynard had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Abby Sadowsky grabbed 10 rebounds and Nicole Spriggs had seven rebounds.
"Couldn’t be prouder of the resilience in these young ladies and the heart they showed after a tough game the night before (in a 60-34 loss to Ridgeview)," Mertz said.
South Albany (2-1) plays at Dallas on Tuesday.
Baker 49, Harrisburg 29
The Eagles fell in the title game of the Les Schwab Eagle Booster Club Invitational tournament at Harrisburg.
Harrisburg fell behind in the second quarter and trailed 44-24 by the end of the third to 4A Baker.
Mya Langley had nine points for the Eagles.
Harrisburg (4-1) hosts Willamina on Monday.
OTHER SCORES: Monroe 66, Weston-McEwen 23; Eddyville Charter 64, Camas Valley 42
Boys
The Monroe boys basketball team got its first win of the season with a 94-57 win against Weston-McEwen at the Kennedy Classic.
The Dragons created offense with a strong defensive effort.
“Our press was really working,” Monroe coach Ty VIllers said. “We got a lot of fast breaks.”
Zach Young scored 37 points, many coming on fast break layups after turnovers or defensive stops. Young also had five steals.
Trent Bateman added 23 points and Dylan Irwin added 17. Tom Koch grabbed 11 rebounds.
Monroe (1-3) hosts Waldport on Tuesday.
South Albany 67, Crook County 60
The RedHawks closed the game out with a 7-0 run to take the nonconference win.
"They rallied to tie it at 60-60 but we did a great job closing out the final two minutes with three big defensive stops," SA coach Tim Matuszak said.
South held the Cowboys to six points in the second and took the lead to 16 in the third before Crook County made its run.
"They’re a really explosive team," Matuszak said. "They have two really quick guards and two really good posts that stand 6-8 and 6-7. I thought we did a great job defensively in the post and making things hard on them inside."
Isaiah Gilliam had 16 points, Ayden Foster added 13 and Kaleo Sugioka and Evan Benson both had 10.
South Albany (4-0) plays at Dallas on Tuesday.
Harrisburg 46, Baker 44
The Eagles held off Baker for the nonconference win at the Les Schwab Eagle Booster Club Invitational at Harrisburg.
Spencer Gaines and Jack Meadows both scored 11 points for Harrisburg.
The Eagles (4-1) host Willamina on Monday.
OTHER SCORES: Sweet Home 64, Junction City 61