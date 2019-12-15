Prep roundup: South Albany girls roll to win

OTHER SCORES: Monroe 66, Weston-McEwen 23; Eddyville Charter 64, Camas Valley 42

Boys

The Monroe boys basketball team got its first win of the season with a 94-57 win against Weston-McEwen at the Kennedy Classic.

The Dragons created offense with a strong defensive effort.

“Our press was really working,” Monroe coach Ty VIllers said. “We got a lot of fast breaks.”

Zach Young scored 37 points, many coming on fast break layups after turnovers or defensive stops. Young also had five steals.

Trent Bateman added 23 points and Dylan Irwin added 17. Tom Koch grabbed 11 rebounds.

Monroe (1-3) hosts Waldport on Tuesday.

South Albany 67, Crook County 60

The RedHawks closed the game out with a 7-0 run to take the nonconference win.

"They rallied to tie it at 60-60 but we did a great job closing out the final two minutes with three big defensive stops," SA coach Tim Matuszak said.

South held the Cowboys to six points in the second and took the lead to 16 in the third before Crook County made its run.