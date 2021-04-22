Prep roundup: South Albany boys take win

The South Albany boys tennis team took a win against Lebanon on Thursday afternoon.

The match finished 4-4 but South Albany won the tiebreaker by winning more sets than Lebanon.

SA's Blaine Leichty defeated Elijah Zderad 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singels and Vova Hubenya won at No. 2 singles.

Lebanon's Benjamin and Brandon Witherspoon won at No. 1 doubles.

WEST ALBANY 6, SILVERTON 2: The Bulldogs won three singles and three doubles matches in the meet.

West Albany's Hayden Elliott took a 6-0, 6-0 win against Blake Robinson at No. 1 singles.

Andrew Peaslee and LJ Carmichael won at No. 2 doubles for the Bulldogs.

PHILOMATH 7, SISTERS 1: The Warriors swept the doubles to take the win.

PHS took advantage of two default wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Andrew Leonard (No. 2), Theodore Benbow (No. 3) and Tomas Harris (No. 4) all won singles matches for PHS.

Girls tennis

Crescent Valley rolled to a 7-1 win against Corvallis on Thursday.