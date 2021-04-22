Prep roundup: South Albany boys take win

The South Albany boys tennis team took a win against Lebanon on Thursday afternoon.
The match finished 4-4 but South Albany won the tiebreaker by winning more sets than Lebanon.
SA's Blaine Leichty defeated Elijah Zderad 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singels and Vova Hubenya won at No. 2 singles.
Lebanon's Benjamin and Brandon Witherspoon won at No. 1 doubles.
WEST ALBANY 6, SILVERTON 2: The Bulldogs won three singles and three doubles matches in the meet.
West Albany's Hayden Elliott took a 6-0, 6-0 win against Blake Robinson at No. 1 singles.
Andrew Peaslee and LJ Carmichael won at No. 2 doubles for the Bulldogs.
PHILOMATH 7, SISTERS 1: The Warriors swept the doubles to take the win.
PHS took advantage of two default wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
Andrew Leonard (No. 2), Theodore Benbow (No. 3) and Tomas Harris (No. 4) all won singles matches for PHS.
Girls tennis
Crescent Valley rolled to a 7-1 win against Corvallis on Thursday.
The Raiders swept the singles matches with Sophie Katz defeating Hanna Jones 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.
Anna Nguyen and Aydri Barlow took a 6-2, 6-0 win against Maggie Hackethorn and Sofia Alzumaray-Orellana at No. 1 singles.
Sofia Isaias-Day and Annaleise Earl won at No. 2 doubles for Corvallis.
SILVERTON 5, WEST ALBANY 3: Sarah Aufranc and Morgan Linde won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Aufranc defeated Andrea Khieu 6-1, 6-3 and Linde downed Lindsey Gardner 6-4, 6-1.
WA coach Justin Crow noted the strong play of his top two singles players.
“Sarah Aufranc and Morgan Linde had to battle in long points to get their wins tonight." Crow said. "Their opponents, Andrea and Lindsey, are very good players, and I’m really proud of how well they focused and persevered.”
PHILOMATH 5, SISTERS 3: Bailey Bell defeated Juhree Kizziar 6-1, 6-0 to lead the Warriors.
Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva won at No. 1 doubles for PHS.