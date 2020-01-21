Prep roundup: South Albany boys down Crescent Valley

The South Albany High boys basketball team outlasted Crescent Valley 54-41 in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at CV on Tuesday night.

South coach Tim Matuszak said the RedHawks played sound defense and were able to take the advantage down low.

"Their posts do such a good job fighting for position early and we did a good job not only matching their physicality, but finishing possessions on the glass," Matuszak said. "Instead of trying to force the turnovers individually tonight, we played great team defense as a group. Guys are doing a really good job buying into their roles at the midway point of the season."

Ayden Foster had 17 points, Arbey Mercado added 12 points and Evan Benson 10 for the RedHawks (10-3), who play at Central on Friday.

Noah Dewey finished with 13 points for the Raiders (7-6). The Raiders head to Dallas on Friday.

WEST ALBANY 70, NORTH SALEM 57: The Bulldogs rolled to the Mid-Willamette Conference win at West.

T.J. Zimmermann scored 33 points to lead the Bulldogs and finished with double-figures in rebounding.