Crescent Valley’s Bojan Soskic, the top-seeded boys singles player, advanced to the semifinals of the Mid-Willamette Conference district tennis meet at Timberhill Tennis Club on Thursday.
Soskic defeated Ben Garcia of North Salem 6-1, 6-0 and Ian Cann of Corvallis 6-0, 6-2 before taking a 6-0, 6-0 win against South Albany’s Connor Harless in the quarterfinals.
Joining Soskic in the semis will be No. 2 seed Rowan Mosher of Corvallis and No. 3 seed Bjorn Carlson of West Albany.
Mosher defeated Matteo Basl of Lebanon 6-1, 6-0; South Albany’s Junior Santos 6-1, 6-0; and CV’s Jacob Eckroth 6-1, 6-2. Carlson defeated Corvallis’ Chad Romrell 6-4, 6-4; Isaac Magana of Silveron 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; and CV’s Max Solensky 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Mosher and Carlson will meet in the semis while Soskic will take on Central’s No. 4 seed Jean de Wouters.
In doubles, the No. 1 seeded team of Eddie Hu and Lukas Reinkenobbe from Corvallis advanced to the semifinals where they will meet Crescent Valley’s Kevin Dai and Todd Meng, the No. 5 seed. Third-seeded Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman of CV also advanced and will play No. 2 seeds Isaac Milner and Romain Grangier of Silverton.
Top-seeded girls singles player Anna Kern of Corvallis rolled to 6-0, 6-0 wins against Kayla Kuo of CV, Jennifer Chavez of North Salem and Morgan Linde of West Albany.
Kern will face No. 4 seed Ivy Ding of CV. Ding defeated Emily West of Dallas 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Aufranc of West Albany 6-0, 6-1; and Maya Greydanus of Corvallis 6-3, 6-0.
No. 2 seed Journey Lipscomb of Corvallis and No. 3 seed Ceanne Elliott of West Albany will meet in the other semifinal. Lipscomb defeated Emily Anderson of Silverton 6-0, 6-0; Cierra Bours of South Albany, 6-2, 6-1; and Central’s Reann Kelley 6-0, 6-1. Elliott took a 6-1, 6-0 win against Lily Mosher of Corvallis, then defeated Rosie Stracks of CV 6-1, 6-1 and Silverton’s Jess Sossie 6-0, 6-0.
Corvallis' top-seeded doubles team of Olivia McGough and Sarah Forester will be playing in the semifinals.
Philomath results
The Philomath doubles team of Nick Stucki and Luke Haslam avenged their only loss of the season to take home the district title.
That victory helped the Warriors win their second straight district team title. Philomath finished with 30 p9ints while Cascade was second with 23.
Philomath’s Colton Beckstead reached the boys singles finals with a win over Molalla’s Lucas Kendrup before falling to Cascade’s Ben Suezle.
Dylan Bell defeated Roman Sommil of Woodburn in the consolation semifinal and defeated Keaton Green from Sisters in the consolation final.
All but the consolation players will participate in the 4A state tournament held at Oregon State on May 17-18.
The Philomath girls came in second for the second consecutive year. The Warriors had two teams that qualified for the state tournament. The doubles team of Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis defeated their teammates Claire and Amelia Skinkis in the semifinals before losing in the finals.
Amelia Skinkis and Claire Skinkis took home third place.
Baseball
PHILOMATH — Philomath took a 5-1 Oregon West Conference win against Woodburn.
The Warriors swept the three-game series with the win.
Philomath finishes the regular season at 16-10, 13-5.
Newport 7, Sweet Home 4
NEWPORT — Sweet Home fell at Newport in an Oregon West Conference game.
The Huskies took one of three games against the Cubs to finish the regular season at 15-9 overall, 13-5 in conference.
Softball
PHILOMATH — Philomath rolled to a 10-0 Oregon West Conference win against Woodburn in five innings.
The Warriors finish the regular season at 18-8, 15-3. The win, coupled with Sweet Home's loss at Newport, gives PHS the OWC title.
Newport 6, Sweet Home 5
NEWPORT — The Huskies dropped the Oregon West Conference game on the road.
Sweet Home finishes the regular season at 18-7, 14-4.
Track and field
The Crescent Valley boys had a strong showing at a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference track and field meet with Corvallis and South Albany on Wednesday, winning 13 events.
Erick Ventura won the 100 (11.33 seconds, a PR) and was second in the 200 (23.18, PR). Gabriel Wilson won the 800 (2:06.57).
In the 1,500 CV’s Jordan Henke (4:21.72, PR) and Cade Byer (4:21.86, PR) went 1-2 while in the 3,000 CV’s Jasper Pollock (9:33.39) and Keller Norland (9:55.23) also went 1-2.
In the 110 hurdles, CV’s Luca Greeven was first in 15.79 while Trevor Adams (16.95, PR) was second. In the 300, Adams was first in 43.01 (a PR) with Greeven second (44.54).
The Raiders won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Kaimana Wa’a doubled in the discus (113 feet, 5 inches) and the shot put (46-8½).
CV’s Ryan Terwilliger won the javelin (161-5, PR), Erik Ventura won the high jump (5-8) and Ryan Bracht the pole vault (12-8).
Corvallis Sebbie Law won the 200 (22.93, PR) and the 400 (52.24).
South’s Draven True won the long jump (20-4) and Hayden Watts the triple jump (39-11).
On the girls side, CV’s Jada Foster won the 100 (13.16, PR) and Ava McKee won the 200 (27.21, PR) and was second in the 400 (1:02.36).
Geneva Wolfe win the 800 (2:24.66) and Sophie Fisher the 3,000 (11:30.05). In the 1,500, CV went 1-2-3 with Sunitah Black winning in 4:56.00. Kaiya Leamy was second (5:26.72) and Gwen Gray third (5:33.45).
The Raiders won the 4x400 relay.
Brooke Plemmons win the shot put (31-7½, PR), Sierra Noss the discus (108-1), Ellie Herber the high jump (4-10) and Nell Kirby the pole vault (8-6).
Corvallis’ Ellie Hintzman won the 400 (1:01.48), Wendy Hare the 100 hurdles (15.73, PR), Hana McDonald the long jump (16-2, PR) and Neveah Bray the triple jump (32-9, PR). The Spartans also won the 4x100 relay.
Trudy Abbes was second in the high jump (4-10) and the pole vault (8-0, PR) while Ana Bechtel was second in the shot (30-10½) and the discus (104-1).
South’s Emma Jones won the 300 hurdles (56.98) and Adriauna Smith the javelin (102-0, PR).
Girls lacrosse
Maysam Abugrain scored four goals and Daphne Reisdorf and Julianna Perez each added three as Corvallis rolled past West Albany 21-4 on Wednesday in a girls lacrosse game.
Anna Keon, Sophia Mauelshagen, Daniela Dursch-Smith, Maranda Tucker, Lily Bakkom, Payton Herb, Luciana Paventy, Vivian Reukauf, Lily He, Anna Moore and Kristen Moon all scored once.
The Spartans were scheduled to play Crescent Valley on Thursday.