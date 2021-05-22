 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Scio softball lands honors
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Scio softball lands honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Print

Scio had three players on the all-PacWest Conference softball first team.

Freshman catcher Kylee Baumgartner, senior infielder Alexus Franklin and senior outfielder Ashlynne Ziebert all landed on the first team.

Junior infielder Erica Simmons was named to the second team and freshman pitcher Addison Wessels was an honorable mention selection.

Other scores

Baseball: Willamette 5, Crescent Valley 1

Girls basketball: Sweet Home 40, Sisters 25; Jefferson 44, Oakridge 24

Boys basketball: Philomath 52, Woodburn 48; Sweet Home 50, Sisters 31; Santiam Christian 56, Crosshill Christian 52; Jefferson 87, Oakridge 32

Report scores: Report scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News