Harrisburg and Scio had two players each earn 3A softball all-state first-team honors.
Harrisburg junior Taylor Bennett (outfield) and senior Taytum Hughes (first base) and Scio senior Kasidee Parazoo (utility) and senior Olivia Zeiher (catcher) were honored.
Harrisburg junior Cynthia Downs (infield) and Santiam Christian junior Shea Carley (utility) made the second team.
Santiam Christian junior Aliyah Atkins (infield) and freshman Kailey Gurr (catcher) received honorable mention.
CHS options
Corvallis High will once again be offering summer camp options, including the annual Spartan Academy strength and conditioning camp.
That camp is for incoming freshmen through seniors from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. from July 1 through Aug. 2 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
The first hour is spent in the weight room and the second on the turf. Cost is $60 if registered before June 19, or $70 at the door.
There will also be a boys basketball camp for incoming third- through eighth-graders June 19-21. Cost is $45 if received by June 18 or $50 at the door. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon.
A girls basketball camp is set for June 24-27 from 1 to 5 p.m. for incoming third- through eighth-graders. Cost is $70 before June 21 or $75 at the door.
A volleyball camp for fourth- through eighth-graders is scheduled for Aug. 12-14 from 1 to 3 p.m. Cost is $30.
For more information, contact the athletic office at 541-757-5917. The office closes June 21.