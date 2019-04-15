WOODBURN — Anna Schweitzer shot 80 Monday to take medalist honors and lead West Albany to a win at a Mid-Willamette Conference girls golf tournament at OGA Tukwila.
Judy Shu of Corvallis was runner-up at 95. Crescent Valley's Katie Duncan shot 102 and Lebanon's Alexis Glaser 117. All three of their teams were incomplete.
West was 36 shots better than second-place South Albany, led by Destinee Hawthorne's 104.
Boys golf
DALLAS — Crescent Valley's Michael Gray and Corvallis' Zach Montagne shared medalist honors at 2-under 70 Monday in a Mid-Willamette Conference tournament at Cross Creek.
CV won the tournament at 303 and Corvallis was second at 323. CV's Seth King shot 72 to take third.
West Albany was third (337) with Andrew Liles its leader at 82, Lebanon sixth (401) with Jack Meiner at 89 and South Albany eighth with Logan Merry at 92.
Baseball
SISTERS — Philomath got an Oregon West Conference road win with a 10-1 victory at Sisters. Philomath (10-5, 7-2) hosts Sisters on Wednesday.
Monroe 10, Regis 1 (6)
STAYTON — The Dragons won on the road to undefeated in Special District 3 play.
Dylan Irwin was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored. Zach Young scored two runs. Carson Brayton pitched 4⅓ scoreless inning, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Monroe (10-1, 4-0) goes to Oakridge on Tuesday.
Softball
TURNER — Philomath made it three straight Oregon West Conference victories Monday with an 11-5 victory at Cascade.
The Warriors (10-6, 7-1) host Sisters on Wednesday.
Sweet Home 10, Stayton 5
STAYTON — The Huskies took an Oregon West Conference road win. Sweet Home (10-5, 7-2) hosts Elmira on Wednesday.
Boys lacrosse
Maverick Lyon had three goals and two assists and Hunter Hampl 10 saves in goal Saturday to lead West Albany to a 12-3 win against visiting Camas (Wash.).
Nick Renyer added 13 ground balls and AJ Valdez nine, while Diego Ramirez and Hunter Williams each had two goals and two assists.