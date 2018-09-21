ADAIR VILLAGE — Freshman quarterback Eli Kennel rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more on Friday to lead Santiam Christian High to a 54-0 victory over Blanchet Catholic at SC.
Kennel rushed seven times for 162 yards, and completed 10 of 19 passes for 160 yards. Trevor Oxenrider was his top target, with four receptions for 66 yards and a TD.
Luke Janssen had 91 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries for the Eagles. Jason Manzi added one catch for 37 yards and a touchdown.
The Eagles (3-1) open Mt. Valley Conference action at Pleasant Hill on Sept. 28.
Central 28, Crescent Valley 14
MONMOUTH — Central outscored the Raiders 21-7 in the second quarter and held on in the second half to win the Mid-Willamette Conference game.
The Raiders (2-2) resume MWC action by hosting Dallas on Sept. 28.
Lebanon 42, McKay 14
LEBANON — Lebanon handled McKay in the Mid-Willamette Conference game.
The Warriors 93-1) resume league play at West Albany on Sept. 28,
Jefferson 52, Gaston 6
JEFFERSON — The Lions rolled to a 46-6 halftime lead and cruised from there to win their final nonleague game.
Jefferson (4-0) begins Central Valley Conference action at Monroe on Sept. 28.
Toledo 52, Central Linn 35
TOLEDO — The Cobras concluded nonconference action by falling to the Boomers for their first loss.
CentraL Linn (3-1) begins Central valley Conference action by hosting Creswell on Sept. 28.
Scio 44, Regis 8
SCIO — The Loggers evened their record at 2-2 by defeating Regis in their nonleague finale. They start PacWest Conference play by hosting Salem Academy on Sept. 28.
Sweet Home 58, Sisters 3
SWEET HOME — The Huskies cruised in their Oregon West Conference opener. Sweet Home (3-1, 1-0) hosts Cascade on Sept. 28 in its next OWC game.
Boys soccer
LA PINE — East Linn Christian scored once in the second half and that was enough for a 1-0 victory over La Pine in a Special District 3 game.
It was the fifth win in a row for the Eagles (5-1-0, 4-0-0). They resume Special District 3 action on Tuesday with a home game against Creswell.
Cross-country
LEBANON — East Linn Christian took the boys title and Central Linn won the girls title at the Champs Invitational at Cheadle Lake Park.
ECL scored 31 points to outlast second-place Harrisburg (68). Scio was sixth (139) and Central Linn placed eighth (167).
Jedaiah Wasson of ECL was the boys winner in 16:13 over 5,000 meters. Teammate Brandon Williams placed fourth (18:31) as six Eagles placed in the top 12.
Harrisburg's Austin Brock was eighth in 18:42. Juke Lones took fifth in 18:39 to pace Scio and Toben Mast was 15th in 19:18 to lead Central Linn.
Central Linn's Jessica Neal (20:31) and Jenna Neal (21:31) went 1-2 in the 5K girls race. The Cobras scored 38 points to edge runner-up St. Paul (50); Harrisburg (82) was third, Scio (87) fourth.
Emmily Cheek took fourth in 22:54 to lead Harrisburg. Jayden Driver (24:01) was sixth to lead Scio.
South Albany boys place 12th
HILLSBORO — The South Albany boys placed 12th among 35 teams and the girls took 25th among 26 teams at the Meriweather National Cross-Country Classic.
Ian Tood took 7rd in 19:19 over 5,000 meters to lead the boys. Addelade Bass was 20th in 27:44 to lead the girls.
Boys water polo
West Albany came together on offense after a slow start and pulled away for an 18-8 win against South Eugene at the Albany Community Pool.
The Bulldogs (9-2) led 4-3 at the end of the first quarter before getting on the roll.
Eric Formiller led the Bulldogs with eight goals and Kieran Van Horsen added six goals and five assists.
Gabe Ayala, Colby Huddleston, Dylan Hayes, Joel Fief and Ben Hugulet all had one goal each.
WAHS travels to Ashland on Saturday for a Southern 5A League game.
Girls water polo
West Albany used tough defense and timely offense to take a 7-4 win against South Eugene.
Bailey Dickerson had five goals, Kylee Crofcheck had one goal, three assists and three steals and Taylor Kelley added a goal for the Bulldogs.
Erica Reitmann was solid in goal with six blocks.
WAHS travels to Ashland on Saturday for a Southern 5A League game.