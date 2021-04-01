Prep roundup: SC rolls past Pleasant Hill

ADAIR VILLAGE — The Santiam Christian football team jumped out to a big lead and rolled to a 58-7 win against Pleasant Hill at SC.

The Eagles took a 44-0 lead into halftime.

SC used a balanced offense to take the win, rushing for 213 yards and passing for 207.

Ely Kennel tossed three touchdown passes and Marcus Fulbright had 167 yards on 10 carries.

West Albany football canceled

The West Albany junior varsity and varsity football games against Silverton scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

The decision was made due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Silverton program.

West Albany is looking for a fill-in opponent.

Volleyball

Santiam Christian swept Harrisburg on Thursday evening.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.

SC senior Christina Heer played in her first varsity home game and had seven aces.

Allaire Gilder had nine kills, Elise Limderman had seven kills and Meah Carley had six kills and three aces for SC.