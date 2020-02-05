Prep roundup: SC girls defeat Creswell

The Santiam Christian girls basketball team downed Creswell 35-22 for the Mountain Valley Conference home win.

Aliyah Atkins had eight points and five rebounds and Audrey Miller added eight points for SC (16-5, 6-2).

The Eagles host Harrisburg on Friday.

Boys

The Corvallis High boys basketball team took a 70-61 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Lebanon on Tuesday.

Lebanon hit eight 3s in the first half to take a 39-30 lead at the break.

The Spartans chipped away at the lead while establishing Jasper Reinalda (22 points) in the paint and taking advantage of fast break opportunities.

The Spartans (10-7, 5-4) hit free throws down the stretch for the win.

Spencer Vingelen (19) and Ira McFadden (11) were the other leading scorers for the Spartans, who host North Salem on Friday.

The Warriors (4-12, 1-8) play at Dallas on Friday.

Wrestling

Harrisburg split two dual meets, defeating Douglas 42-12 and falling to Sutherlin 36-31.

Gabe Knox pinned Aden Hedstrom of Douglas and Jason Baker of Sutherlin. Leithan Briggs won by fall agaisnt Jesse Brecht of Douglas and Trent Olsen of Sutherlin.

