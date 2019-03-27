Try 3 months for $3
ADAIR VILLAGE — Devin Premasingh had two doubles and four RBIs to lead Santiam Christian to a 10-0, five-inning win against Riddle in SC's home tournament.

Ely Kennell had three hits, including a double, and Patrick Otis also had a two-bagger. Sean Riley struck out five and walked one in four innings on the mound.

The Eagles (4-2) host Sisters in a tournament game Thursday.

Astoria 10, Harrisburg 5

STAYTON — The offense of Dax Bennett and Chase Johnson on Wednesday led Harrisburg in a loss at the Stayton tournament.

Bennett was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Johnson 2 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Eagles (3-4) play next Tuesday at Salem Academy.

Monroe 5, Sisters 4

ADAIR VILLAGE — The Dragons slipped past the Outlaws at the Santiam Christian tournament.

Monroe (5-1) plays Riddle on Friday at the tournament. 

North Bend 13, Scio (5)

KEIZER — The 3A loggers took the defeat against the 5A Bulldogs in the tournament at Volcanoes Stadium.

Scio (1-5) plays Creswell in tournament action Thursday. 

