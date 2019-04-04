LINCOLN CITY — The Santiam Christian baseball team edged Taft 11-7 on Thursday in a nonleague game. It was the fourth win in a row for the Eagles.
SC (7-2) resumes nonleague play on Friday by hosting Catlin Gabel. It hosts Harrisburg on Monday in its Mountain Valley Conference opener.
Warrenton 3, Scio 0
SCIO — Warrenton High School blanked Scio in a nonconference baseball game at SHS. The Loggers (2-8) return to PacWest Conference play on Tuesday when they host Dayton.
Softball
LINCOLN CITY — Santiam Christian concluded its nonleague schedule by falling to 2-1 to Taft. The Eagles (4-6) open Mt. Valley Conference action against Harrisburg on Monday.
Sandy 12, Corvallis 11
SANDY — Corvallis fell to 6A Sandy in its final nonleague game. The Spartans (1-5-1) open Mid-Willamette Conference play by hosting North Salem on Tuesday.
Newport 4, Philomath 3
NEWPORT — Philomath suffered its first Oregon West Conference loss of the season by falling to the host Cubs. PHS (7-6, 4-1) resumes OWC action on Monday by hosting Woodburn.
Sweet Home 13, Sisters 1
SISTERS — Sweet Home moved into a first-place tie with Philomath in the Oregon West Conference race by topping the Outlaws in a five-inning affair. The Huskies (7-4, 4-1) play at Newport on Monday in their next league game.
Scio 13, Willamina 3
SCIO — The Loggers remained undefeated by topping Willamina in a game stopped in the sixth inning by the mercy rule. The Loggers (7-0) open PacWest Conference play on Tuesday at Blanchet Catholic.
Gervais 10, Jefferson 0
GERVAIS — Gervais topped the Lions in a Special District 2 matchup. Jefferson (1-7, 0-2) resumes league play on Monday by hosting Delphian.
Tennis
TURNER — The Philomath High girls tennis team stayed undefeated by taking a 5-3 win at Cascade. They improved to 2-0 in league and 5-0 for the season.
The Warriors (5-0) swept the doubles matches and took the No. 1 singles spot. The No. 1 doubles team of Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis won in three sets and the No. 2 doubles team of Amelia and Claire Skinkis won 10-8 in a third set tiebreaker.
The lone singles win came from No. 1 singles player Selah Carlisle.
Track and field
STAYTON — East Linn Christian's boys placed first and the girls placed second to Kennedy at a five-way meet at Regis High School.
Winners for the ELC boys were Jedaiah Wasson in the 400 (53.37) and 3,000 (9:29); Christian Wilson in the 100 (16.10) and 300 (43.09) hurdles; Matthew Reardon in the pole vault (13-0) and triple jump (37-9); Jacob Vandehey in the 100 (11.89); Ben Johnson in the discus (137-6), Ethan Slayden in the high jump (5-6) and the 400 relay (46.56).
ELC girls winners were Alli Beachy in the 100 (14.02) and 200 (28.94); Lilyanne Savage in the 100 (17.97) and 300 (53.27) hurdles; Hana Slayden in the 3000 (13:57); Grace Wilson in the triple jump (31-3) and the 400 relay (54.10).
Scio girls prevail
SALEM — Scio's girls edged Taft 160-158 to take first place and the boys placed third in a four-way Special District 2 meet at Salem Academy.
Winners for the girls were Laurel Otto in the 100 (19.11) and 300 (53.52) hurdles and Macy Bodine in the triple jump (30-00.5).
Boys winners were Garrett Workinger in the high jump (5-7), Bryce West in the long jump (19-11) and the 1600 relay (3:51.78).1/2)
Foster paces CV girls
Jada Foster won the 100 and 200 meters in 13.45 and 28.08 seconds, respectively, and the long jump at 17 feet, ¼ inch Wednesday to lead the Crescent Valley girls in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet at South Albany.
CV also got girls wins from Ava McKee (400, 1:02.35), Sunitha Black (1,500 (5:08.94), Kaiya Leamy (12:02.74), Brooke Plemmons (shot put, 29-8½), Sierra Noss (discus, 90-6), Emily Rowe (javelin, 100-8), Nell Kirby (pole vault, 7-0) and 4x400 relay of Sophie Fisher, Geneva Wolfe, McKee and Lilly Gordon (4:44.04).
South Albany got girls wins from Cassidy Johnston (800, 2:56.48) and Emily Rowe (javelin, 100-8).
CV’s Kaimana Wa’a won the boys shot put (47-10¼) and discus (108-4).
The Raiders also got boys wins from Erik Ventura (200, 23.93), Ben Canfield (400, 52.36), Gabriel Wilson (800, 2:09.49), Mason Forrest (high jump, 5-10) and the 4x400 relay team of Jordan Henke, Logan Pawlowski, Ty Abernathy and Xander Maestri (3:38.09).
South had boys wins from Hayden Watts (100, 11.73), Nathaniel Young (javelin, 151-10), Draven True (long jump, 20-1¼), Eli Nafziger (triple jump, 36-8) and the 4x100 team of Carlos Reyes-Aviles, Nafziger, Trenton Maland and Watts (45.21).
Team scores were unavailable.
Walls leads Bulldogs
LEBANON — Alyssa Walls won the girls shot put (37-11½) and discus (108-11) to lead West Albany in a three-team meet at Lebanon.
The Bulldogs were first in the girls standings, Silverton second and Lebanon third. Silverton was first on the boys side, with Lebanon second and West third.
The Bulldogs also got girls wins from Megan Adamec (400, 1:05.88), Megumi Ludlow (3,000, 11:48.85), Sydney Beers (100 hurdles, 18:05), Bethany Marteeney (300 hurdles, 52.59), Brooke Donner (pole vault, 8-0), Tiffany Forrest (triple jump, 34-1½) and the 4x100 relay of Monica Kloess, Forrest, Ja’zalyn Warren and Emily Stefan (52.80).
Lebanon had runner-up finishes from Morgan Hopkins in the shot put (36-8½) and discus (99-3) and Amy Workman in the 3,000 (12:26).
Lebanon’s Raymond Knuth won the boys 100 (11.28) and 200 (24.03). Also winning were teammates Alex Solberg (1,500, 4:23.81), Trenton Tuomi (high jump, 5-6) and the 4x100 team of Austin Roles, Brock Barrett, Dane Sipos and Knuth (44.89).
West Albany got boys wins from Isaac Pierce (800, 2:13.67), Alejandro Munoz (110 hurdles, 16.95), Dakota Lacasse-Tran (300 hurdles, 44.61) and Aiden Paul (discus, 169-8).
Bechtel tops for Spartans
SALEM — Ana Bechtel won the discus (104-7) and Wendy Hare was second in the 100 hurdles (17.26) and 300 hurdles (50.03) to lead the Corvallis girls in a three-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet at North Salem.
Teammate Elka Prechel was second in the javelin (99-10).
The Spartan boys got runner-up finishes from Raymond Ingersoll in the boys 800 (2:09.97) and 1,500 (4:22.53) and Nathan Monansky in the discus (101-2) and javelin (136-6).
Corvallis was second in the girls team standings and third in the boys.