Prep roundup: Santiam Christian wins conference volleyball title

Santiam Christian High won its seventh consecutive match on Thursday night, defeating Harrisburg in four sets in a Mountain Valley Conference volleyball match. Santiam Christian went 8-0 in conference play to win the regular-season title.
Santiam Christian won the road match 22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-16. The victory avenged the only 3A loss of the season for Santiam Christian, who fell to Harrisburg in a best-of-three set tournament match in early September. Santiam Christian won both of the squads’ conference matches.
Maddie Fields led Santiam Christian with 14 kills and 14 aces. Elise Linderman had nine kills and Macey Hughes added eight kills. Joya Euhus finished with eight kills and four blocks, and Alyssa Knox led the team with 30 digs.
Santiam Christian (15-2 overall) concludes its regular season as the top-ranked team in the 3A classification and will not have to play in its conference playoffs. The squad will host an opening round 3A state playoff match, which is expected to be played on Oct. 30.
Other results
West Albany 3, Corvallis 0; Crescent Valley 3, South Albany 1; Cascade 3, Sweet Home 2; Scio 3, Yamhill-Carlton 2
Boys soccer
West Albany High routed Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer match, 6-1.
Playing on the road, five different Bulldogs scored in the contest. Jack Date scored in the 11th minute on an assist from Demetry Arellano. Ian Lloyed added a second goal in the 13th minute off an assist from Henry Catlin.
The Bulldogs put the game away with four second-half goals. Aidan Davis scored in the 44th minute with Date recording the assist. Brandon Mills added a goal in the 48th minute off a pass from Davis. Date scored his second goal of the match in the 52nd minute on a pass from Davis.
Juan Zaragoza completed the barrage with a goal in the 70th minute, assisted by Roman Robbin.
West Albany (6-6-1, 4-3-1 MWC) will conclude its regular season with a match at North Salem on Tuesday.
Other results
South Albany 1, Central 0; Corvallis 1, North Salem 1; Woodburn 4, Lebanon 1; Philomath 4, Sisters 1; Creswell 2, ELCA 1; Santiam Christian 4, La Pine 2; Central Linn 7, Jefferson 0
Water polo
The West Albany boys finished its league schedule on Friday with a 17-0 win at Marist. Goalkeeper Nash Bending recorded the shutout, including a stop on a penalty shot. The Bulldog defense made 25 steals.
Trenton Worden led all scorers with eight goals. Braiden Hamilton, Kaden Knoll, Jace Huskey, and Luke Hayes each added two goals and Tyson Ames scored a goal.
The Bulldogs are 17-6, 6-0 in league and finished first in league for the 15th straight year.
The West Albany teams host Sprague on Tuesday with the girls playing at 3 p.m. and the boys at 4 p.m.
Senior night is also being held on Tuesday. Seniors from both West Albany and South Albany will be honored at a scrimmage starting at 5 p.m. at Albany Community pool.