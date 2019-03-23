JOHN DAY — The Santiam Christian baseball team rolled to an 8-1 win against Western Christian in the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament on Saturday.
The game was cut to four innings due to rain.
The Eagles (4-3) take on Riddle-Days Creek on Wednesday at the Santiam Christian Tournament.
Bexley High (Ohio) 11, Lebanon 3
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Warriors could not keep pace in the game at the Dodgertown Tournament.
The Warriors (3-3) play Kings High of Ohio on Monday in the tourney.
Softball
TOLEDO — Central Linn lost to Toledo 6-2 in the nonconference road game.
Central Linn (1-1) plays at Blanchet Catholic on Tuesday.
LaGrande 11, Philomath 0 (5)
PHILOMATH — The Warriors could not get their offense on track in the nonconference game.
The Warriors (4-3) had won four straight.
PHS plays Scappoose and North Bend on Monday at the Redmond Tournament.