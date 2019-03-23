Try 3 months for $3
JOHN DAY — The Santiam Christian baseball team rolled to an 8-1 win against Western Christian in the Grant Union Iron Triangle Tournament on Saturday.

The game was cut to four innings due to rain.

The Eagles (4-3) take on Riddle-Days Creek on Wednesday at the Santiam Christian Tournament.

Bexley High (Ohio) 11, Lebanon 3

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Warriors could not keep pace in the game at the Dodgertown Tournament.

The Warriors (3-3) play Kings High of Ohio on Monday in the tourney.

Softball

TOLEDO — Central Linn lost to Toledo 6-2 in the nonconference road game.

Central Linn (1-1) plays at Blanchet Catholic on Tuesday.

LaGrande 11, Philomath 0 (5)

PHILOMATH — The Warriors could not get their offense on track in the nonconference game.

The Warriors (4-3) had won four straight.

PHS plays Scappoose and North Bend on Monday at the Redmond Tournament.

