Santiam Christian was hitting on all cylinders in a 90-32 nonconference boys basketball win against Regis at SC.
The Eagles (5-0) held the Rams to 13 points in the first half, with two coming in the second quarter.
The defense sparked a strong offensive attack.
“We were able to just play some decent defense on them and then we were able to get out and run on them,” SC coach Dennis McLain said.
Zach Baugher led SC with 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Josh Baugher added 14 points and six steals; Koby Williamson had 14 points and seven rebounds and Zeke Gilbert grabbed eight rebounds.
The Eagles take on Catlin Gabel on Thursday in the Dayton Tournament.
Philomath 54, Tillamook 36
PHILOMATH — The Warriors upped their win streak to two games by way of a victory over the Cheesemakers.
Philomath (5-2) plays Central at Western Oregon University on Friday.
Central 56, West Albany 48
The Bulldogs are still searching for their first win of the season as they fell to the Panthers to extend their losing streak to seven games.
Koby Ruiz led the way for west, scoring nine points. McLain Timm, Channon Schuerger, and Austin Stanaway each added seven.
West Albany (0-7, 0-3) resumes play on Dec. 27th, traveling to Medford for the Abby's Tournament for a contest against West Salem.
Roosevelt 64, Corvallis 62
SALEM — The Spartans dropped a tight-contest to Roughriders thanks to untimely turnovers and sub par free-throw shooting in the Capital City Classic.
Calvin Cahill, Isaac Gabriel, and Noah Greenblatt each had 14 points to pace CHS. Jasper Reinalda added 10.
The Spartans as a team shot 7-for-15 from the line.
Corvallis (3-2) continues play in the tournament on Thursday as they play the loser of La Salle/Centennial.
Sweet Home 46, Elmira 44
ELMIRA — The Huskies won their seventh in a row by escaping Elmira in the tight win over the Falcons.
Sweet Home (9-1) hosts Central Linn on Wednesday.
Silverton 80, South Albany 61
SILVERTON — The RedHawks suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Foxes.
Isaiah Gilliam led South with 19 points and Sam Myers added 16.
South Albany (5-1) travels to Ridgeview on Thursday in non-league action.
Riddle 94, Monroe 63
MONROE — The Dragons saw their two-game win streak snapped thanks to an cold shooting night against the Irish.
Monroe managed just 17 percent shooting from the field.
Zach Young led the way for the Dragons, scoring 27 points, while adding six rebounds, and six assists.
Monroe (5-3) travels to St. Paul for a matchup against Lost River on Thursday Dec. 27th.
Toledo 64, East Linn Christian 45
LEBANON — The Eagles couldn't match the Boomers offense as they dropped a non-conference matchup.
East Linn (4-4) travels to Crosshill Christian on Friday.
Girls Basketball
PHILOMATH — Philomath took a 55-35 victory over Tillamook on Tuesday night.
The Warriors have won two in a row and are back in action on Friday, traveling to the Elmira Tournament for a matchup against Mazama.
Silverton 56, South Albany 30
The RedHawks are still searching for their first Mid-Willamette Conference win of the season as they fell to the Foxes.
South Albany (2-3) hosts Ridgeview on Thursday in non-league action.
Toledo 37, East Linn Christian 33
LEBANON — The Eagles saw their five-game win streak come to an end by way of a narrow defeat against the Boomers.
Grace Wilson led the way for East Linn with 18 points. Emma Roth added nine and six rebounds.
East Linn (5-3) travels to Crosshill Christian on Friday.
Elmira 53, Sweet Home 23
ELMIRA — The Huskies dropped the nonconference road game.
Sweet Home (1-7) hosts Central Linn on Wednesday.
Swimming
The Crescent Valley girls edged Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at Osborne Aquatic Center.
The Raiders girls took a 147-139 win while the CV boys fell to Silverton 179-100.
CV’s Paula Lomonaco and Sarah Cordier tied for first in the 100 butterfly in one minute, 04.44 seconds. Cordier also won the 100 breaststroke.
Francesca Criscione won the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke for the Raiders.
Hunter Watkins was first in the 200 freestyle (2:01.44) and 100 freestyle (53.15) for the CV boys.
Bulldogs sweep RedHawks
West Albany swept a dual meet against South Albany.
The Bulldogs won the girls competition 134-33 and took the boys competition 124-45.
Allie Bates won the 50 freestyle in 27.56 seconds and the 100 free in 1:00.01, Olivia Friedel won the 200 IM in 2:04.18 and was first in the 100 backstroke (1:15.03) and Bailey Dickerson took first in 200 freestyle (2:09.52) and the 500 free (5:51.17) for the West girls.
For the West boys, Luke Milburn won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.55 and the 200 IM in 2:15.43 and Kieran Van Horsen was first in the 500 freestyle (5:20.93) and the 50 freestyle (24.23).
South Albany’s Nathaniel Young won the 100 freestyle in 51.17 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.59.