Marcus Fullbright rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries and scored four times as the Santiam Christian High football team capped off an undefeated regular season with a 57-21 win at La Pine on Friday night.
The Eagles finished 9-0, including 5-0 in 3A Special District 2 North play.
Quarterback Ely Kennel was 7-for-17 passing for 83 yards and two touchdowns and rushed seven times for 50 yards and another score for the Eagles.
Santiam Christian entered the night ranked No. 2 in the 3A power rankings and will host a playoff game next weekend. The brackets should be released sometime on Sunday.
Monroe 45, Regis 3
Zach Young started the game with a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the Dragons cruised from there.
Monroe wrapped up the regular season 8-1 overall and undefeated at 5-0 in 2A Special District 3 play.
Young rushed 16 times and added two more touchdowns for the Dragons while Dylan Irwin added 155 yards on 15 carries and another score.
Quarterback Brody Ballard rushed seven times for 57 yards and two TDs and also completed 6 of 16 passes for 118 yards and two more scores.
Irwin and Ballard each had 10 tackles on defense.
Monroe, which lost in the 2A semifinals last season after winning the state title in 2017, will host a round-of-16 game next week.
Lebanon 62, North Salem 20
The Warriors cruised to their third straight win in the Mid-Willamette Conference finale in Salem.
Lebanon finishes the regular season tied for third in the conference at 6-3 with Dallas. Both teams will make the 5A playoffs.
Scio 24, Corbett 6
The Loggers picked up the 3A Special District 1 East road win to finish in third place. The top two teams in the East and West divisions qualify for the postseason with the last two spots going to the top-ranked teams.
Scio (5-4, 3-2) will find out if it makes the postseason after the rankings freeze on Saturday night.
Pleasant Hill 42, Harrisburg 28
Gabe Knox rushed for 190 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns and quarterback Chase Gallegos added 93 yards on 14 carries with two more scores in the home loss.
The Eagles, who couldn’t slow down the Billies’ passing attack, end the season 3-6 overall and 1-4 in 3A Special District 2 North play.
Estacada 52, Sweet Home 6
The Huskies saw their season come to an end with the 4A play-in game road loss.
Sweet Home finishes the season 3-6 with three losses to teams ranked in the top five of the rankings.
Oakland 30, Central Linn 8
The Cobras closed out the season with the loss at home. Central Linn finishes 1-8 overall and 0-5 in 2A Special District 3 play.
Creswell 35, Jefferson 0
The Lions wrapped up the regular season with the road loss in 2A Special District 3 play.
Jefferson finishes the season 1-8 overall and 1-4 in SD3 play.