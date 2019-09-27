Santiam Christian improved to 4-0 on the season as they rolled to a 51-15 win against Blanchet Catholic at Willamette University.
SC generated 426 yards of total offense and were paced by Ely Kennel, who threw four touchdowns on 13-of-17 passing and scored once on the ground.
Marcus Fullbright rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown and Luke Mehlschau caught two passes for 89 yards, including a touchdown. Garrett Cowan added one touchdown grab and 56 yards on three catches for the Eagles.
SC will host Pleasant Hill next Friday.
Dallas 52, Corvallis 14
The Spartans could not keep pace in the Mid-Willamette Conference road loss.
CHS coach Chris McGowan said the Spartans got off to a poor start and was in a hole in the first quarter.
“They had a long run for a touchdown, then a blocked punt that was run in for a touchdown and then a pick six,” McGowan said.
Izaak Worsch scored on a run to make it 20-7, but it quickly got out of hand.
“We couldn’t stop them consistently,” McGowan said. “Four turnovers didn’t help our cause.
“They play the wing T very well and they were more physical than we were. We just kind of played a sloppy game and made a lot of mistakes.”
Worsch hit Eric Wise for a 12-yard touchdown pass, but that was all the scoring the Spartans (1-3) could muster.
Corvallis hosts Silverton next Friday.
Harrisburg 28, Douglas 12
In his first career start at quarterback, Gabe Knox ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and went 4-for-4 passing to help the Eagles (2-2) to a bounce back win at home.
Harrisburg starting quarterback Chase Gallegos and backup Jonathan Lettkeman both missed the game due to injury, so Knox led a potent Eagles ground attack. Chandler Strauss also added 76 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Knox and Wyatt Perry each had an interception. The Eagles will travel to Siuslaw next Friday.
Monroe 49, Willamina 8
The Dragons raced out to a 29-0 halftime lead and never slowed down as they improved to 3-1 with a road win.
Zach Young scored four times for Monroe; twice on the ground, once on a 58-yard reception and once on a 62-yard punt return. Edgardo Rodriguez scored on a fumble recovery and Dylan Irwin added a 43-yard rushing touchdown.
The Dragons will travel to Creswell next Friday.
Other Scores: McKay 42, Lebanon 41; Crescent Valley 33, Central 14; Sisters 32, Sweet Home 8; Newport 26, Philomath 3; Gaston 22, Jefferson 0; Toledo 46, Central Linn 21
Boys Water Polo
West Albany split a pair of matches at the Newberg Tournament against two Class 6A schools.
The Bulldogs fell 7-6 to Barlow in their opener and Eric Formiller led the way with three goals for West Albany. Ben Hugulet added two goals, Luke Hayes scored once and Conner Mier had seven blocks in goal.
In their second game, the Bulldogs topped Bend 6-4 and Hugulet buried three goals, Formiller scored twice and Nash Bending scored once. Mier had seven saves.
The Bulldogs will finish the tournament with three games on Saturday and will begin play at 9:15 a.m. against an opponent that is yet to be determined.