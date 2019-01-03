ADAIR VILLAGE — The Santiam Christian girls basketball team pulled off a big Mountain Valley Conference home win by holding off Harrisburg 42-34.
SC entered the game at 5-7 while Harrisburg was 10-3.
Audrey Miller had 16 points to lead Santiam Christian.
SC takes on La Pine at home on Jan. 11 while Harrisburg plays at La Pine on Tuesday.
Riverdale 70, Scio 27
SCIO — The Loggers could not keep pace with Mavericks in the nonconference game.
Scio drops to 1-11 overall with the loss.
The Loggers play Blanchet Catholic at home on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian rolled to a 56-30 win against Harrisburg in a Mountain Valley Conference game at SC.
SC improves to 12-1 overall with the win.
The Eagles are playing without senior Zach Baugher, who is out due to injury. SC takes on La Pine at home on Jan. 11.
Harrisburg (2-12) plays at La Pine on Tuesday.
Riverdale 53, Scio 43
SCIO — The Loggers fell in the nonconference game.
Scio (4-7) hosts Blanchet Catholic on Tuesday.