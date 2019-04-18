Abby Sadowsky went 3 for 4 with two runs and Claire Angel drove in three runs to lead South Albany High to a 7-2 softball victory over Crescent Valley in a Mid-Willamette Conference game on Thursday.
Ellen Beasley pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the RedHawks and struck out 13, Morgan Maynard had two hits and two RBIs, Emma Bales had two hits and Avery Martin added an RBI for South.
Kaylee Laam and M'Kenzie Drill had RBIs for the Raiders.
South (4-10, 3-3) hosts Lebanon on Wednesday in its next MWC game. CV (2-6, 0-4) hosts Silverton on Tuesday in its next MWC start.
Central Linn 17, Oakridge 1
OAKRIDGE — Central Linn remained undefeated in 2A/1A Special District 3 with the five-inning victory over Oakridge.
The Cobras (13-1) have won 12 games in a row. They continue Special District 3 action on Saturday with a doubleheader at Yoncalla.
Monroe 10, Mohawk 0
MONROE — The Dragons won the 2A/1A Special District 3 game in five innings. Monroe (3-5, 2-3) resumes league play with a doubleheader at Riddle on Friday.
Santiam 19, Jefferson 4
MILL CITY — Santiam won the 2A/1A Special District 2 game in five innings, snapping Jefferson's two-game league winning streak. The Lions (3-8, 2-3) return to league action on Tuesday when they host Culver.
Scio 10, Amity 6
SCIO — The Loggers won their first PacWest Conference game by tipping Amity. Scio (8-2, 1-2) resume league play at Yamhill-Carlton on Friday.
Baseball
MONROE — Monroe's bats were hot as the Dragons cruised to a 30-1 2A/1A Special District 3 victory over Mohawk. The Dragons have now scored in double figures for the eighth consecutive time.
The Dragons (13-1, 7-0) play at Jefferson on Tuesday in another Special District 3 game.
Valley Catholic 8, Sweet Home 1
BEAVERTON — Valley Catholic snapped Sweet Home's four-game winning streak by topping the Huskies in the nonleague game. Sweet Home (10-5) returns to Oregon West Conference action on Monday when it hosts Cascade.
Sisters 8, Philomath 7
SISTERS — The Outlaws rebounded from an 18-3 loss in the series opener to edge Philomath in an Oregon West Conference game. The Warriors (11-6, 8-3) visit Cascade on Friday in their next OWC game.
Jefferson 13, Lowell 6
JEFFERSON — The Lions won for the third time in four games by topping Lowell in a 2A/1A Special District 3 matchup. Jefferson (5-8, 3-2) hosts Monroe on Tuesday.
Regis 11, Central Linn 1
STAYTON — Regis won the 2A/1A Special District 3 matchup in five innings. Central Linn (6-3, 3-2) hosts Oakridge on Tuesday in its next league game.
Scio 9, Blanchet Catholic 6
SCIO — Scio topped Blanchet Catholic in the 3A Special District 1 game. The Loggers (4-11, 4-1) play at Horizon Christian on Tuesday in the next league action.
Boys tennis
Crescent Valley improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in Mid-Willamette-Conference play by topping South Albany 7-1 in a boys tennis dual.
Singles winners for CV were Jacob Eckroth (1), Max Solensky (2), Auggie Tokarczyk (3) and Jemin Kim (4). Doubles winners were Ronny Junkins and Evan Kooyman (1), Kevin Dai and Bojan Soskic (2) and Michael Gu and Cole Laureano (3).
South Albany's Roman Torres and Landon Simons won the No. 4 doubles match.
Corvallis 8, Central 0
The Spartans cruised to the Mid-Willamette Conference home win.
Winning in singles were Eddie Hu, Lukas Reinhenobbe, Rowan Mosher and Chad Romrell.
The doubles teams of Max Jonson and Joey Janssen; Kenai Kauffman and Dante De Cosmo; Ian Cann and Karl Mellinger; and Junior Wolff and Xiaoyan Yang all picked up wins.
CHS (6-0 MWC) play next Tuesday at Dallas.
Girls Tennis
West Albany and Dallas tied 4-4 in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls tennis dual at West but the Dragons won the match on sets won, 10-8.
Singles winners for West were Ceanne Elliott (1) and Sarah Aufrancc (2). Doubles winners were Patrizia Alpapara and Olivia Friedel (3) and Makenna Saunders and Anna Wooton (4).
The Bulldogs defeated Central 8-0 on Wednesday.
Singles winners were Elliott (1), Aufrancc (2), Morgan Linde (3) and Olivia Friedel (4).
Doubles winners were Sarah Howe and Emilia Watts (1), Maggie Berry and Renee Watté (2), Alpapara and Avery Nahorniak (3) and Saunders and Wooton (4).
Corvallis 7, Central 1
INDEPENDENCE — The Spartans picked up the MWC road win, sweeping the doubles.
Lily Mosher (2), Paige Kellems (3) and Eliza Reynolds (4) won their singles matches.
Scarlett Walcott and Charlotte Nembhard (1), Maya Greydanus and Anneliese Jones (2), Tatum Clark and Emma Ciechanowski (3) and Andrea Leon and Amelia Leon (4) won in doubles.
Corvallis defeated Lebanon on Wednesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference match.
Singles winners for CHS were Mosher, Nembhard and Agata DeMingo. Doubles winners were the teams of Kellems and Jones, Clark and Ciechanowski, Anna Bretl and Ariana Bennett and Hanna Jones and Sofia Alzugaray Orellana.
Mary Workman won a singles match for Lebanon's point.