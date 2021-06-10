Prep roundup: Ruiz leads Bulldogs in defeat

Koby Ruiz had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and LJ Carmichael 13 points Wednesday in West Albany’s 61-45 loss to visiting Sprague in a boys basketball game.
Sprague outscored West 23-6 in the second quarter to pull away and lead 42-18 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (0-11) play Monday at South Salem in another nonleague game.
Other scores
Boys basketball: West Salem 66, Corvallis 38; South Salem 59, Crescent Valley 53; South Albany 56, Lebanon 51; Santiam Christian 62, Harrisburg 39; Dayton 76, Scio 22; East Linn Christian 63, Monroe 44
Girls basketball: Corvallis 67, West Salem 55; South Salem 59, Crescent Valley 50; Dayton 36, Scio 29; Santiam Christian 50, Harrisburg 28
Shrine game
Three area players were named to the Oregon East West Shrine Game, to be held Aug. 7 in Baker City.
The football game includes many of the state's top graduating high school seniors in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications.
Santiam Christian’s Marcus Fullbright (running back/linebacker), Monroe’s Dylan Irwin and Sweet Home’s Aiden Tyler (quarterback/defensive back) were all selected to play.
Report scores: Report high school scores and highlights to mvsports@lee.net. Due to our 9 p.m. press deadline, these roundups typically run a day later in print.