Prep roundup: Ruiz leads Bulldogs in defeat

Koby Ruiz had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and LJ Carmichael 13 points Wednesday in West Albany’s 61-45 loss to visiting Sprague in a boys basketball game.

Sprague outscored West 23-6 in the second quarter to pull away and lead 42-18 at halftime.

The Bulldogs (0-11) play Monday at South Salem in another nonleague game.

Other scores

Boys basketball: West Salem 66, Corvallis 38; South Salem 59, Crescent Valley 53; South Albany 56, Lebanon 51; Santiam Christian 62, Harrisburg 39; Dayton 76, Scio 22; East Linn Christian 63, Monroe 44

Girls basketball: Corvallis 67, West Salem 55; South Salem 59, Crescent Valley 50; Dayton 36, Scio 29; Santiam Christian 50, Harrisburg 28

Shrine game

Three area players were named to the Oregon East West Shrine Game, to be held Aug. 7 in Baker City.

The football game includes many of the state's top graduating high school seniors in the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications.