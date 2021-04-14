Prep roundup: Rueck wins medalist, west boys take team win

Corvallis High’s Cole Rueck carded a 1-under 71 to take home medalists honors for the second time this season and West Albany won for the second straight time at Wednesday’s Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf tournament at Spring Hill Golf Course in Albany.
Rueck shot a 68 on Monday in winning medalist honors.
West won for the second time after carding a 312 on Wednesday. Corvallis was second with a 335.
West senior Andrew Liles finished his round by playing the final four holes at five-under par, including a tap-in eagle on the final hole to finish a shot back of Rueck with a 72.
“The golf course was playing very tough today because the greens were very hard and fast. It was difficult for the guys to stop their approach shots close to the hole,” West Albany coach Matt Boase said. “For Andrew to play level golf out there was impressive. Especially with that amazing finish to his round. It just goes to show how talented Andrew is.”
Trenton Crow fired a 79 for the Bulldogs while Grant Moen and junior Brock Nelson shot 80 and 81, respectively. Nick Anderson finished out the scoring with an 83.
Corvallis’ Zach Montagne had an 81, Jaxon Wallis an 84 and Owen Taylor a 99.
Softball
Presley Jantzi belted a three-run double in a four-run eighth-inning to help power the West Albany softball team to a 10-8 win at West Salem on nonconference action.
Brooke Barker hit an infield single to short with the bases loaded to put the Bulldogs up 9-8 before Jantzi’s double.
Down 5-2 in the sixth, the Bulldogs (2-0) scored six times to take the lead. Jantzi had another three-run double in the frame.
Ellie Babbitt had three hits and McKenzie Kosmicki had two hits and three RBIs while striking out seven to get the win in the circle.
West is at McKay at 5 p.m. Monday.
DALLAS 4, CORVALLIS 3 (10): Sydney Conklin had two hits and one RBI but the Spartans dropped a heart-breaker in 10 innings.
Corvallis took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th but the Dragons rallied for the win.
Hannah Jensen went nine innings, allowing eight hits while striking out nine in the circle for the Spartans (0-2). She also drove in a run.
Other scores
SOFTBALL: Lebanon 11, Silverton 1; Sweet Home 16, Woodburn 1
BASEBALL: West Albany 10, West Salem 8