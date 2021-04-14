Prep roundup: Rueck wins medalist, west boys take team win

Corvallis High’s Cole Rueck carded a 1-under 71 to take home medalists honors for the second time this season and West Albany won for the second straight time at Wednesday’s Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf tournament at Spring Hill Golf Course in Albany.

Rueck shot a 68 on Monday in winning medalist honors.

West won for the second time after carding a 312 on Wednesday. Corvallis was second with a 335.

West senior Andrew Liles finished his round by playing the final four holes at five-under par, including a tap-in eagle on the final hole to finish a shot back of Rueck with a 72.

“The golf course was playing very tough today because the greens were very hard and fast. It was difficult for the guys to stop their approach shots close to the hole,” West Albany coach Matt Boase said. “For Andrew to play level golf out there was impressive. Especially with that amazing finish to his round. It just goes to show how talented Andrew is.”

Trenton Crow fired a 79 for the Bulldogs while Grant Moen and junior Brock Nelson shot 80 and 81, respectively. Nick Anderson finished out the scoring with an 83.

Corvallis’ Zach Montagne had an 81, Jaxon Wallis an 84 and Owen Taylor a 99.