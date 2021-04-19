Prep roundup: Rueck, West boys win again

Cole Rueck is off to a sizzling start to the high school boys golf season as the Corvallis High junior carded a 5-under 66 at Trysting Tree Golf Club on Monday, his third win in as many tries.

The Spartans finished second as a team for the third straight Mid-Willamette Conference tournament as West Albany once again took the title with a 305.

As was the case in the previous three matches, a new Bulldog stepped up to be the low-scorer of the team.

Trenton Crow shot a three-over 74, including five birdies on Monday. The rest of his teammates were right behind him with Andrew Liles and Grant Moen shooting 76 and 77, respectively. Nick Anderson shot 78 and Brock Nelson rounded things out with an 80.

“This team is so talented from top to bottom that I never know who is going to be our low scorer,” West coach Matt Boase said. “It’s nice for the guys because they’re trying to win the tournament but the pressure isn’t overwhelming because there are four other guys who will post a good score.”

All five West Albany golfers finished in the top 10 on Monday.