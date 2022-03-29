Prep roundup: Rueck, Spartans win opening Mid-Willamette boys golf match

Cole Rueck posted a 1-under-par 71 and three teammates recorded personal-best scores Monday to help Corvallis High win the opening match of Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf play at Cross Creek Golf Course near Dallas.

The Spartans shot a 327 in the 18-hole tournament, 34 better than runner-up Lebanon (361). Crescent Valley was third (362), West Albany fifth (372) and South Albany eighth (441).

Corvallis’ Jaxon Wallis shot the second-best tournament score of the day with a 76 and teammates Henry Gold and Vance John both carded scores of 90. All three were personal-best results.

“We opened conference play with spectacular play from Rueck and Wallis. Wallis was 3 under through 5, that’s ridiculously good,” Spartans coach Mark Kalmar said. “There is quite the internal competition going on for our 3-5 positions including a handful of JVs that are hungry for making the jump to varsity.”

Softball

Emily Hull was 3 for 4 with a grand slam and five RBIs in Monroe’s 17-4 five-inning home win against Elkton in a 2A/1A Special District 3 game.

Kaitlin Mattson was 2 for 3 with a three-run home run; Danielle Martin 2 for 3 with four RBIs; and Amelia Ellsworth was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.

The Dragons (2-2, 1-0) play at Elkton on Wednesday.

Other softball scores: Cascade 5, Philomath 2; Sweet Home 17, Woodburn 1; Harrisburg/Mohawk 7, Junction City 1

Baseball scores: Philomath 7, Cascade 3; Harrisburg/Mohawk 10, Junction City JV 9; Umpqua Valley Christian 5, Santiam Christian 3; Lowell 4, Central Linn 3

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

