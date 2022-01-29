Prep roundup: Risinger's late 3-pointer nets Santiam Christian a win at Creswell

Jackson Risinger’s 3-pointer as time expired Friday night gave No. 6 Santiam Christian a 49-48 win at No. 8 Creswell in a Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball game.

Benjamin Bourne and Risinger had 15 points apiece to lead the Eagles. Camden Carley added eight points and Jadon Roth seven.

SC (13-6, 3-0) hosts Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Willamette 56, West Albany 48

Michael Cale had 14 points and Nathan Marshall 12 in the Bulldogs’ nonleague loss in Eugene.

Jeffrey Hunt added nine points and Parker Kelley six for West (3-14, 1-7), which hosts South Albany on Tuesday.

Other scores: Cascade 56, Sweet Home 25; Jefferson 69, Regis 54; Oakland 52, East Linn Christian 46 (OT); Central Linn 72, Oakridge 30; Monroe 63, Lowell 41

Wrestling

Philomath High had two individual champions and three runners-up Friday to take second at the 15-team Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic at South Albany.

Benjamin Hernandez (120 pounds) and Blake Niemann (126) won their respective brackets for the Warriors and teammates River Sandstrom (106), David Griffith (160) and Blaise Pindell (170) were second.

Sandy won the tournament with 144.5 points and Philomath had 140. South Albany was fourth (128.5), West Albany ninth (57) and Corvallis 13th (37).

South Albany’s Brayden Newport (145) was first, Zander Campbell (113), Kellen Hanson (138) and Ramie Halbrook (182) second and Diego Perez-Montes (126) third.

West Albany’s Jarron Huebner (132) was first and Joe Wagner (195) second. Jack Sabee-Paulson (145) of Corvallis was second.

Rainier sweeps Harrisburg

Rainier defeated host Harrisburg 45-30 and 36-28 in a pair of duals.

Luke Cheek (106/113) got a pin and a major decision and Devin Martin (152) a pin for the Eagles. Rainier won the other 12 matches that were contested.

Girls basketball scores: Willamette 53, West Albany 48; Cascade 60, Sweet Home 29; Creswell 66, Santiam Christian 60; Regis 58, Jefferson 54; Oakland 46, East Linn Christian 14; Central Linn 49, Oakridge 36; Monroe 44, Lowell 42

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

