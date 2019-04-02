PORTLAND — South Albany High ended a two-game skid with a 3-0 win at Cleveland on Tuesday night in a nonconference baseball game.
The RedHawks (3-6) have played just one home game and head to Benson on Friday.
Tennis
AURORA — The Philomath girls tennis team opened the league season with an 8-0 win at North Marion to improve to 4-0 overall.
The doubles team of Amelia Skinkis and Claire Skinkis and the No. 3 doubles team of Atira Fairbanks and Chloe Jurva lost only one game in their matches. No. 1 singles player Selah Carlisle gave up just three games in her match.
The Warriors travel to Cascade on Thursday.
The boys match was postponed, tentatively, to Friday.
Basketball
Santiam Christian sophomore Josh Baugher was named to the 3A boys basketball all-state first team. He is one of two sophomores on the first team.