Ozzie Ramirez scored on a free kick with 10 seconds left to give South Albany a 1-0 win over Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer showdown.
A foul was called on a breakaway and Ramirez was able to get the shot in for the win.
“Ozzie hit it well,” SA coach Tony Vandermeer said. “It went through a crowd and their goalie might not have had a chance to see it very well. It might have deflected off a defender.”
The result causes a four-team logjam at the top of the MWC standings with Silverton and Central also in the mix.
The RedHawks are 9-2-1 and 5-1 with two conference games left and CHS is 8-1-2 and 4-1 with three games to go.
Vandermeer said the RedHawks played well on defense and midfielder Ivan Ortiz led the effort.
“They dominated us with possession the last couple of years so this game was a little different,” Vandermeer said.
SA plays at Crescent Valley on Tuesday and Corvallis hosts Lebanon.
Volleyball
ALSEA — Alsea rolled to a 3-0 win against Eddyville on senior night.
Set scored were: 25-4, 25-9, 25-11.
Alsea's four seniors each played the entire time. Abbie Lowther had five aces, five assists and three kills. Jami Harper had five kills and one ace. Kaleea Bishop had one ace and one kill and Nicole White had two kills..
The Wolverines (20-9 overall) finished the Mountain West league season at 14-2. They will play in the Mountain West League Championship tournament next weekend at Harrisburg.
Roosevelt Tournament
PORTLAND — Lebanon lost in two sets to South Eugene.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-17.
No additional results were available.