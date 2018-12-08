Isaiah Gilliam had 20 points to help lead the South Albany High boys basketball team to a 79-46 nonconference win over Crook County on Saturday night.
Eli Nafziger added 13 points and Arthur Benjamin Mercado chipped in 10.
Coach Justin Smith said it was nice to see the RedHawks shoot the ball better.
South (4-0) will open Mid-Willamette Conference play at home against Dallas on Tuesday.
Lebanon 56, McLoughlin 40
LEBANON — The Warriors picked up the home win to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Lebanon opens Mid-Willamette Conference play at home against Corvallis on Tuesday night.
Sweet Home 63,
Pleasant Hill 60 (OT)
JUNCTION CITY — The Huskies won their third straight, going extra for this one at the Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic.
Sweet Home (5-1) hosts Scio on Tuesday.
Monroe 103, Weston-McEwen 96
MT. ANGEL — The Dragons offense was in high gear as they won a wild one at the Kennedy Classic.
Monroe (4-2) hosts Colton on Friday.
Riddle 50, ELCA 36
RIDDLE — The Eagles had their three-game winning streak snapped with the loss.
East Linn Christian hosts Mohawk on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
REDMOND — The Crescent Valley girls basketball team capped off a solid showing at the Ridgeview Tournament with a 52-38 win over the hosts on Saturday.
The Raiders (2-2) won their second straight after defeating Pendleton by 21 on Friday.
CV opens Mid-Willamette Conference play at home against North Salem on Tuesday.
Philomath 55,
Yamhill-Carlton 45
PHILOMATH — The Warriors made it two straight with the win in the Philomath Classic.
PHS (3-1) hosts Elmira on Tuesday.
Harrisburg 52, Siuslaw 34
HARRISBURG — The Eagles made it two straight with the Les Schwab tournament win.
Harrisburg (4-2) is at Regis on Friday.
Warrenton 52, Sant. Christian 24
WARRENTON — The Eagles’ two-game win streak was snapped with the nonleague road loss.
SC (2-2) is at Blanchet Catholic on Tuesday.
Kennedy 52, Monroe 37
MT. ANGEL — In a rematch of last year’s 2A state title game, the Dragons once again fell short.
Kyndal Martin had 18 points, Mirtha Lopez seven and Ashley Sutton six for the Dragons, who led 10-7 after one before trailing by six at the half. Kennedy then outscored Monroe 16-9 in the third.
The Dragons (5-1) are off until hosting Colton on Friday.
ELCA 41, Riddle 16
RIDDLE — The Eagles got 18 points from Grave Wilson and 10 points and six rebounds from Katie Strawn to win their fourth straight,
East Linn Christian (4-2) will host Mohawk on Wednesday.
Wrestling
NORTH BEND — Crescent Valley High had two individual champions and the Raiders took third at the North Bend Coast Classic on Saturday.
The Raiders finished with 194 points behind Crook County (245) and Roseburg (211).
Gabe Wisenhunt (106 pounds) and Chance Lamer (113) picked up individual titles while Legend Lamer (145) and James Rowley (152) placed second.
Hunter Eveland (132) took home third, Kaimana Wa'a (285) fourth and Owen Cserep (120) fifth.
South Albany was 32nd and did not have a wrestler place.
Rose City Championship
PORTLAND — Sweet Home took second place at the Rose City Championship, finishing with 245 points and behind only Newberg (344). Lebanon was ninth (172).
Travis Thorpe (152) took home second place to lead the Huskies while Robbie Yunke (145) and Nich James (182) both placed fourth and Robert Watkins (132), Jackson Royer (138) and Boe Baxter (160) were fifth.
Lebanon’s Keith Brown (220) won an individual title for the Warriors while Chase Miller (152) was fifth and Rian Howard (113) was sixth.
West Albany results
SALEM — Caleb Hart picked up an individual title at 120 pounds to highlight West Albany’s performance at the Rick Herrin Holiday Classic at McKay.
Cayden Cumpiano (113), Mason Davis (126) and Trona Free (152) took second; Ethan Tyler (132) and Hamish Bradley (145) were third; Bayne Barker (126), Leonid Prokopovych (160) and Monroe Adair (170) were fourth; and Devon McIntire (152), Brendan Hughes (170) and Forrest Myres (195) were fifth.
Team scores were not available.
Scio wins tourney
SCIO — The host Loggers won their own tournament, scoring 204.5 points to edge Philomath (189) for the team title.
Kade Mask (126), Lance Vanhoose (138), Jacob Mask (152), Adam Stratemeyer (160) and Josiah Nordstom (182) all took home individual titles for the Loggers.
Taking second for Scio were Bryce West (132) and Daniel Simmons (170), while Hunter Zeiher (132) and Riley Zimmerman (195) were third. Riana Martin (106) was fourth.
Connor Kohn (195) and Brooks Stearns (220) earned individual titles for the Warriors while Blake Niemann (106), Blaise Pindell (126), Hunter McCaskill (138), Austin Murphree (182) and Noah Estes (285) all placed second.
Jayden Jensen (152) and Issiah Blackburn (182) were third and Ben Gary (126) placed fourth.
Santiam Christian (83.5) placed fifth and Central Linn (69) sixth.
Logan Beem (132) took home SC’s lone individual title while Austin Bradford (126) placed third and Caleb Perez (120) and Luke Mehlschau (160) were both fourth.
Central Linn’s Justin Malone (285) won an individual title while Hagen Johnson (120) and Jimmy North (220) were each second.
Jefferson second
JEFFERSON — Jefferson finished second in its own nine-team tournament on Friday night. Sutherlin edged the Lions 154-149. Central Linn was fourth (115) and Monroe seventh (48).
Dalton Keifer (132 pounds) and Riley Davis (195) picked up individual titles for Jefferson. Diana Escamilla (106), Kyle Murray (182) and Tanner Swinger (285) were second; Isaiah Boling (126) and Cody Adams (170) were third; and Luis Cortes (132), Brad Bowser (145) and Austin Denton (152) were fourth.
Blake Owens (126), Caleb Day (145), Jim North (220) and Justin Malone (285) all won individual titles for Central Linn while Hagen Johnson (113) was second, Trace Owens (138) was third and Cory Stutz (106) was fourth.
Monroe’s Louden Ballard (138) was first while Dillon Greene (120), Travis Donovan (160) and Carson Perdue (182) were all fourth.