PRINEVILLE — The South Albany girls soccer team opened its 2018 season with an offensive explosion as the RedHawks trounced Crook Country 9-0 on Tuesday night. 

The RedHawks (1-0) return to action on Thursday as they host Redmond. 

Boys soccer

UMATILLA — East Linn Christian couldn't slow down Umatilla's high-powered offense as the Eagles fell 6-2 to the Vikings to open their season. 

The Eagles (0-1) continue action on Wednesday as they travel to Irrigon. 

Volleyball

DAYTON — Santiam Christian volleyball continued its hot start to the 2018 campaign as the Eagles won their third straight contest with a 3-0 victory over Dayton on Tuesday afternoon.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, and 25-16.

The Eagles (3-0) travel to Willamina on Thursday.

Santiam 3, East Linn Christian 0

LEBANON — East Linn Christian couldn't get past Santiam as the Eagles dropped their season opening contest in three sets.  

Set scores were 25-17, 25-8, 25-23

The Eagles (0-1) return to the court on Tuesday as they host Central Linn. 

Toledo 3, Jefferson 0

JEFFERSON — Jefferson opened its 2018 regular season with a loss at the hands of Toledo in what was a tightly contested match. The final two sets were separated by just six combined points. 

Set scores were 25-13, 25-23, 25-21. 

The Lions (0-1) travel to Waldport on Thursday. 

