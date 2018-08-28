PRINEVILLE — The South Albany girls soccer team opened its 2018 season with an offensive explosion as the RedHawks trounced Crook Country 9-0 on Tuesday night.
The RedHawks (1-0) return to action on Thursday as they host Redmond.
Boys soccer
UMATILLA — East Linn Christian couldn't slow down Umatilla's high-powered offense as the Eagles fell 6-2 to the Vikings to open their season.
The Eagles (0-1) continue action on Wednesday as they travel to Irrigon.
Volleyball
DAYTON — Santiam Christian volleyball continued its hot start to the 2018 campaign as the Eagles won their third straight contest with a 3-0 victory over Dayton on Tuesday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-16, 25-7, and 25-16.
The Eagles (3-0) travel to Willamina on Thursday.
Santiam 3, East Linn Christian 0
LEBANON — East Linn Christian couldn't get past Santiam as the Eagles dropped their season opening contest in three sets.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-8, 25-23
The Eagles (0-1) return to the court on Tuesday as they host Central Linn.
Toledo 3, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — Jefferson opened its 2018 regular season with a loss at the hands of Toledo in what was a tightly contested match. The final two sets were separated by just six combined points.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-23, 25-21.
The Lions (0-1) travel to Waldport on Thursday.