Prep roundup: RedHawks get past Bulldogs in boys basketball

Isaiah Sim had 15 points and six rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack Monday in South Albany’s 66-53 home win against West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys game.

DeShawn Gilliam added 14 points, Isaiah Gilliam 13 points and eight rebounds and Jason Patrick 11 points for the RedHawks (6-3, 5-1), who fell behind 7-0 then outscored the Bulldogs (0-10, 0-7) 31-17 the rest of the first half. South then used a 22-5 run to open the second half.

“We got stops on defense and hit a few transition 3s in rhythm to put things away,” RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said.

LJ Carmichael and Koby Ruiz scored 12 points and Aiden Davis nine for West. Ruiz was 9 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Sim shot 50% overall and Patrick was 4 for 4 overall and 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.

“We did a great job of limiting their stud point guard Koby Ruiz to one field goal,” Matuszak added. “It was nice to be able to get the entire bench some minutes.”

Other scores

Boys basketball: Sprague 53, Crescent Valley 38; Corvallis 43, South Salem 39; Sweet Home 52, Stayton 50; Blanchet Catholic 48, Scio 30; Harrisburg 67, Pleasant Hill 47