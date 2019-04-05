WILSONVILLE — South Albany High broke through for its first softball win of the season by topping Wilsonville 14-12 in a nonleague game.
Elise Cordle homered, singled twice and drove in two runs; Avery Martin had three hits and three RBIs; and Abby Sadowsky was 3 for 5 with two runs to lead the RedHawks.
Blake Barbee, Claire Angel and Ellen Beasly drove in two runs apiece, Tabby Bottenmiller doubled and singled and Chiara Roskelley had two hits and an RBI.
Emma Bales and Eriauna True each drove in a run. Beasly pitched a complete game and allowed five earned runs; she struck out eight.
South (1-7) opens Mid-Willamette Conference play at Silverton on Tuesday.
Central Linn 17-16, Days Creek 3-2
DAYS CREEK — Central Linn swept two five-inning games against Days Creek in its Special District 3 opener.
The Cobras (5-1, 2-0) host Riddle in another Special District 3 twin bill on Saturday.
Baseball
MONROE — Monroe remained undefeated in Central Valley Conference play by defeating Lowell 18-0 on Friday. It was Monroe's fifth consecutive win; four of those were by 12 or more runs.
The Dragons (8-1, 2-0) play host to Elkton on Monday in a nonleague game. Their next CVC contest is Tuesday at Oakridge.
Santiam Christian 12, Catlin Gabel 2
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian stretched its winning streak to five games in a row by topping Catlin Gabel in five innings in a nonleague matchup.
The Eagles (8-2) open Mountain Valley Conference action on Monday by hosting Harrisburg at SC.
South Albany 19, Benson 0
PORTLAND — The RedHawks won their second game in a row by shutout while defeating Benson in a five-inning game at Buckman Field.
South (4-6) opens Mid-Willamette Conference play on Monday at Silverton. It then hosts the Foxes on Wednesday in its home league opener.
Girls lacrosse
Maysam Abugrain and Juliana Perez both scored three goals and Anna Moore and Lily He each added two goals to help power Corvallis past Crescent Valley 17-4 in girls lacrosse on Thursday night.
The Spartans are at West Albany at 7 p.m. April 12.
Girls tennis
TURNER — Philomath remained undefeated by topping Cascade 5-3 on Thursday in an Oregon West Conference match. The Warriors swept the doubles matches and took the No. 1 singles spot.
Selah Carlisle won the No. 1 singles for PHS. Doubles winners were Lindsay Schell and Ella Skinkis (1); Amelia Skinkis and Claire Skinkis (2); Chloe Jurva and Atira Fairbanks (3); and Kena Bacho and Sierra Johnson (4).
PHS (5-0, 2-0) plays in the Junction City Tournament on Saturday. It resumes OWC action against Sisters on Monday.
Rain scratches games
The Madison at Corvallis, Mohawk at Jefferson, Clatskanie at Harrisburg and East Linn Christian at Central Linn baseball games scheduled for Friday were postponed by the inclement weather.
The Clatskanie at Harrisburg softball game was also washed out.