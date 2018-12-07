The South Albany High boys basketball team defeated 4A McLoughlin 55-40 on Friday night in a nonleague game at SAHS.
Jaden Lyons-Lopez led South with 12 points; Arthur Mercado added 10.
The RedHawks (3-0) play host to Crook County at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in their next game.
Valley Catholic 57, West Albany 46
The Bulldogs fell to Valley Catholic in the nonleague game at WAHS.
Luke Kinninger and T.J. Zimmerman had 10 points apiece for West (0-4), which opens Mid-Willamette Conference play against Silverton on Tuesday.
Roseburg 63, Corvallis 46
The Spartans opened their season by playing up a class in the loss to the Indians at CHS. The Spartans (0-1) open Mid-Willamette Conference play at Lebanon on Tuesday.
Toledo 91, Monroe 83
MT. ANGEL — Zach Young scored 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and added eight assists for the Dragons in the opening round of the Kennedy Invitational.
Trenton Bateman added 16 points and Eric Teran had 12 for Monroe (3-2). The Dragons play Weston-McEwen in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
East Linn Christian 72, Yoncalla 39
RIDDLE — The Eagles upped their winning streak to three games as they defeated Yoncalla.
East Linn (3-2) continues play in the Cow Creek Classic on Saturday.
Sutherlin 50, Harrisburg 27
HARRISBURG — The Eagles remained winless on the season with a loss to the Bulldogs in the Les Schwab Eagle Booster Classic.
Harrisburg (0-4) continues play in the tournament on Saturday.
Creswell 59, Jefferson 52
CRESWELL — Jefferson stepped up a class and suffered its first loss of the season to the 3A Bulldogs. Jefferson (3-1) hosts Riverdale on Tuesday in its next game.
Girls basketball
REDMOND — Crescent Valley earned its first win of the season thanks to 61-40 victory over Pendleton on Friday night at the Ridgeview Tournament.
The Raiders (1-2) continue play in the tournament on Saturday against Ridgeview.
Corvallis 41, Roseburg 27
ROSEBURG — The Spartans won their second straight game by way of a win over the Indians.
Corvallis (2-1) hosts Lebanon on Tuesday.
Lebanon 62, Willamette 35
EUGENE — The Warriors remained unbeaten on the season thanks to a win over the Wolverines. Megan Miller led LHS with 17 points.
Lebanon (3-0) travels to Corvallis on Tuesday for its Mid-Willamette Conference opener.
Philomath 57, Waldport 13
PHILOMATH — The Warriors bounced back from a one-point Wednesday loss to Banks by defeating the Irish in the Philomath Classic.
Philomath (2-1) continues play in the tournament on Saturday.
Monroe 74, Toledo 37
MT. ANGEL — Kyndal Martin scored 22 points in the first half to lead the Dragons to the win at the Kennedy Invitational. Monroe (5-0) shot the ball well from the start and took a 42-19 lead at the half.
Peyton Bodi and Laura Young both had 12 points and Ashley Sutton added 11 for the Dragons.
Monroe plays Kennedy on Saturday in a rematch of last year’s state title game.
East Linn Christian 39, Yoncalla 16
RIDDLE — The Eagles upped their winning streak to three games by defeating the Eagles in the Cow Creek Classic.
Grace Wilson led the way for East Linn with 16 points and eight rebounds and Emma Roth added nine and five.
East Linn (3-2) plays Riddle on Saturday.
Harrisburg 51, Sweet Home 30
HARRISBURG — The Eagles bounced back from a Thursday night loss as they defeated the Huskies in the Les Schwab Tournament.
The Eagles (3-2) and Huskies (0-4) continue tournament play on Saturday.
Days Creek 70, Alsea 41
MOLALLA — Alsea opened the season with a loss at the Country Christian Cougar Classic. The Wolverines face Elkton at 11 a.m. on Saturday in their next tournament action.
Swimming
NEWPORT — The Sweet Home girls took first place and the boys were second at the four-team Newport Invitational.
Winners for the girls were Chloe Tyler (200 free), Sarah Hewitt (200 IM), Megan Hager (50 free, 100 free), Malia Hewitt (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke), Jamie Howard (100 back), Meagan Baham (50 backstroke) and Annalle Shuttlesworth (50 butterfly).
Micah Wright (50 backstroke) was the lone winner for the boys. The girls also won the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Wrestling
NORTH BEND — Crescent Valley is in fourth in the 35-team North Bend Coast Classic on Friday.
South Albany is in 31st place.
Legend and Chance Lamer, the top seeds at 145 and 113 pounds respectively, have advanced to the quarterfinals.
Gabe Whisenhunt, the second seed at 106, also advanced to the quarters as did Owen Cserep (120), James Rowley (152), Brock Love (220) and Kaimana Wa’a (285).
The Raiders continue competition at the tournament on Saturday.
Sweet Home in third
PORTLAND — Sweet Home is in third and Lebanon is in 10th at the Rose City Championships at Westview High.
For Sweet Home, Robert Watkins advanced to the quarterfinals at 132, as did Jackson Royer at 138. Royer will take on Lebanon’s Austin Dalton.
Robbie Yunke (145), Travis Thorpe (152), Boe Baxter (160), Nich James (182),
For Lebanon, Rian Howard advanced to the quarterfinals at 113 pounds, Chase Miller advanced at 152 and Keith Brown at 220.
Monroe’s Cole Lance advanced at 126. The Dragons are 22nd.