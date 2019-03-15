The top-ranked Crescent Valley High baseball team knocked off No. 3 Wilsonville, 3-2, on Friday in a nonleague game at Tim Wirth Field.
"It was definitely a good game" matching two 5A powers, CV coach Ryan Starwalt said.
Taylor Holder allowed one run and two hits over six innings and had 10 strikeouts to earn the win. Ethan Jansen got the save.
Ethan Krupp banged a two-run homer and Gage Mills was 3 for 3 to lead the CV offense.
The Raiders (3-0) visit Gladstone at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in their next game.
Santiam Christian 12, Blanchet Catholic 0
ADAIR VILLAGE — The Eagles routed Blanchet Catholic in a nonleague game stopped in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
Landon Haugen was 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and Rylan Kutsch triples and drove in three to lead the Eagles. Devin Premsingh doubled and drove in a run and starter Sean Riley allowed one hit over four innings.
The Eagles (1-1) play host to Taft at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Salem Academy 16, Central Linn 2
HALSEY — The Cobras dropped their season opener in a nonleague game stopped after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Central Linn (0-1) resumes action by hosting Weston-McEwen on March 23.
Banks 5, Sweet Home 4
BANKS — Banks topped the Huskies in a nonleague game. Sweet Home (0-3) opens Oregon West Conference action at Woodburn on Monday.
Henley 8, Philomath 4
PHILOMATH — The Hornets doubled up Philomath in the nonleague game. The Warriors (0-2) begin Oregon West Conference action by hosting Stayton on Monday.
Monroe 11, Riddle 8
GLENDALE — Monroe stretched its winning streak to three games with the six-inning victory in a game played at Glendale High.
The Dragons (3-0) resume action on Tuesday at Umpqua Valley Christian.
Softball
Crescent Valley improved to 2-0 with an 11-3 victory over North Eugene in a nonleague game at CV.
Lilly Gordon pitched a complete-game two-hitter for the win. Hope Johnson was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI; Piper Love was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Carol Bryan was 2 for 4.
CV hosts Madison on Tuesday in its next game.
S. Christian 10, Blanchet 7
SALEM — Shea Carley was 3 for 5 with a sdouble and Aliyah Atkins went 2 for 3 with a double to help lead the Eagles to the road win.
Kate Fast was 3 for 4 and Kaliey Gurr also doubled, Carolyn Wilfong was 2 for 3 at the plate and tossed a complete game with six strikeouts.
SC (2-1) will host Taft on Monday.
Sweet Home 2, Banks 0
SWEET HOME — The Huskies opened the season by blanking the Braves in the nonleague game. Sweet Home (1-0) opens Oregon West play at Woodburn on Tuesday.
Cascade 5, South Albany 0
Visiting Cascade blanked the RedHawks in a nonleague game at SAHS. South (0-1) visits St. Helens on Tuesday.
Philomath 12, Lebanon 7
LEBANON — Philomath stepped up a class and knocked off 5A Lebanon in the nonleague game at LHS.
PHS (1-2) opens Oregon West Conference play with Stayton and Lebanon (1-2) visits Scappoose on Tuesday in each team's next game.
Scio 12, Gervais 6
GERVAIS — The Loggers remained undefeated with the nonleague win. Scio (3-0) hosts Regis on Monday in its next game.
Boys tennis
South Albany defeated North Salem 7-1 in a nonleague match at SAHS.
Singles winners for the RedHawks were Conner Harless (2), Jesus Alvarado (3) and Junior Santos (4). Doubles winners were Luis Reyes and Brady Tappana (1) and Vadim Hubenya and Vova Hubenya (2); South won the final two doubles matches by forfeit.
South plays at Stayton on Tuesday in its next match.
Silverton 5, Corvallis 3
On Thursday, the Spartans fell to Silverton in the nonleague dual.
Singles winners for CHS were Max Johnson (2) and Chad Romrell (3). Eddie Hu and Lukas Reinhenobbe won the No. 1 doubles match.
The Spartans (1-1) resume action at 4 p.m. Tuesday against West Albany at the West Albany Tennis Club.