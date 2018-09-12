SILVERTON — Sophie Fisher won the girls race to lead Crescent Valley High to a sweep of the team titles Wednesday at the Silver Falls Oktoberfest Invitational cross-country meet.
Fisher completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 19 minutes, 12 seconds. Central Linn's Jessica Neal (19:30) was second and West Albany's Annie Berry (20:09) fourth.
Sunitha Black (seventh, 20:38) and Geneva Wolfe (eighth, 20:44) were CV's next runners to finish.
The Raiders had 37 points, 40 ahead of runner-up West Albany. Central Linn was sixth, Santiam Christian eighth and Jefferson incomplete.
Ann Livingston (22:36) led Santiam Christian in 18th and Kira Sabin (25:48) was first for Jefferson in 51st.
In the boys race, Reid Kerr (sixth, 17:37) and Blake Byer (seventh, 17:55) led a pack of six straight CV runners across the line.
Central Linn's Hayden Glenn (18:06) was 12th, West Albany's Ethan Tyler (19:21) 37th, Santiam Christian's Carson Post (20:43) 63rd and Jefferson's Luis Cortes (21:40) 85th.
Crescent Valley had 40 points. Silverton was second at 70. West Albany was ninth and Central Linn, Jefferson and Santiam Christian were incomplete.
Girls soccer
CRESWELL — Santiam Christian got a goal from Audrey Miller on a free kick in the 61st minute Wednesday for a 1-1 tie at Creswell.
The Eagles (1-2-1) host Portland Christian in another nonleague game next Tuesday.
Westside Christian 3, Santiam Christian 2
TIGARD — Makenna David scored twice in the Eagles' Tuesday road loss.
David's goals in the 34th and 52nd minutes put SC ahead 2-0 before Westside scored three times. Gurr made three saves in goal.