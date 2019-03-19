GLADSTONE — The Crescent Valley High baseball team protected its No. 1 5A ranking on Tuesday with a 15-3 victory at Gladstone.
The Raiders pounded out 13 hits on the way to the win.
CV (4-0) struck early, taking an 8-0 lead in the first inning. After the leadoff batter struck out, the Raiders had 10 straight players reach base.
Ethan Krupp went 3 for 4 with a home run and two runs batted in, Ben Leid went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Damian Avalos went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for CV.
Krupp also got the pitching win.
The Raiders host Wilson at Tim Wirth Field on Friday in their next game.
Wilsonville 2, West Albany 1
WILSONVILLE — The Bulldogs dropped a close one at Wilsonville to sustain their first loss of the season.
West (2-1) resumes action on Wednesday against Cleveland in a game to be played at Rex Putnam in Milwaukie.
Corvallis 20, Milwaukie 0
MILWAUKIE — Corvallis notched its first win of the season by topping Milwaukie in a nonleague game at MHS.
The Spartans (1-1) host La Salle Prep on Wednesday at Taylor Field in their next game.
Molalla 10, Jefferson 0
MOLALLA — Molallo topped Jefferson in a 4A-2A matchup that was stopped after five innings by the mercy rule. The Lions (1-3) host Amity on Thursday in their next game.
Oakland 12-13, East Linn Christian 8-6
LEBANON — Oakland swept the nonleague twin bill at ELC. The Eagles (0-3) are idle until an April 2 home game with Regis that kicks off their Central Valley League schedule.
Umpqua Valley Christian 11, Monroe 5
ROSEBURG — The Dragons suffered their first loss of the season in the nonleague game at UVC. Monroe (3-1) resumes nonleague action at Toledo on Thursday.
Blanchet Catholic 10, Scio 6
SALEM — Blanchet Catholic topped Scio in the PacWest Conference opener for both teams. The Loggers (0-4, 0-1) resume league play on Friday by hosting Horizon Christian.
Softball
ST. HELENS — South Albany fell 5-4 at St. Helens in the nonleague game.
Abby Sadowsky hit a two-run homer for the RedHawks (0-2). Emma Bales was 3-for-4, Tabby Bottenmiller was 2-for-4 and pitcher Ellen Beasley had eight strikeouts.
South returns to action on Monday against Churchill at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational.
Madison 27, Crescent Valley 4
Madison handed the Raiders their first loss of the season in a nonleague game halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
The Raiders (2-1) are now idle until an April 2 game at Santian Christian.
Molalla 11, Jefferson 1
MOLALLA — Jefferson stepped up to 4A competition and fell to Molalla in a game stopped after six innings by the mercy rule.
The Lions (1-4) resume nonleague action on Friday when they travel to Willamina.
Boys tennis
Corvallis High defeated West Albany 5-3 at CHS.
Singles winners for CHS were Rowan Mosher (1) and Chad Romrell. Doubles winners were Eddie Hu/Luckas Reinhenobbe (1), Max Johnson/Joey Janssen (2) and Dante Di Cosmo/Kenai Kauffman.
West singles winners were Emanuel Simpkins (2) and Cole Norlander (4). L J Carmichael/Colby Hanson won the No. 4 doubles match.
Philomath 8, Lebanon 0
LEBANON — Philomath swept the nonleague matchup of Warriors at LHS.
Singles winners for PHS (2-0) were Colton Beckstead (1), James Erickson (2), Dylan Bell (3) and Nathaniel Workman. Doubles winners were Luke Haslam/Nick Stucki (1), Jeremy Alston/Alec Stucki (2), Bryce Beeton/Judah Bacho (3) and Filip Furubeth/Logan Wade (4).
Philomath plays at Central on Thursday in its next match.
Girls tennis
PHILOMATH — Philomath blanked Lebanon 8-0 in a nonleague match at PHS.
Singles winners for PHS were Selah Carlisle (1), Maddie Melton (2), Amelia Skinkis (3) and Emma Nelson (4). Doubles winners were Ella Skinkis/Claire Skinkis (1), Chloe Jurva/Atira Fairbanks (2), Kena Bacho/Madison Francis (3) and Sierra Johnson/Ashlynn Wulk (4).
Philomath (2-0) plays at Central on Thursday.
Boys golf
Crescent Valley’s Matthew Zaback and Seth King both fired 71s at Spring Hill Golf Club on Monday to take home medalist honors at the Mid-Willamette Conference meet.
Michael Gray carded a 79 and Connor Sandberg an 89 to help the Raiders take first as a team with a 306.
West Albany was second with a 332. The Bulldogs were led by Andrew Liles’ 79. Trenton Crow shot an 80 while Grant Moen had an 86 and Jonah Willard an 89 to round out the scoring.
Corvallis took third with a 342. Zach Montauge and Cole Rueck each had 81s while Mateo Rodriguez had an 87 and Simon Rodriguez a 93.
Lebanon finished seventh with a 432. Cooper Phillips had a 98 while Jacob Mosley had a 104 and Jack Meiner and Gideon Osborn each carded a 115.
South Albany was eighth with a 518. Logan Merry had an 88 to lead the RedHawks, while Spencer Sadowsky (133), Leo Billman (137) and Joshua Miller (160) rounded out the scoring.
Girls golf
LEBANON — West Albany’s Anna Schweitzer carded an 80 on Monday at Mallard Creek to take home medalist honors at the Mid-Willamette Conference meet.
The Bulldogs won the event with a team score of 443. Jayden Cook had a 116, Lexi Chido a 119 and Morgan Law a 128 to round out the scoring.
Corvallis was second with a 485. Judy Shu led the Spartans with a 98, while Julia Weldon (114), Kara Shaw (132) and Kendall Hart (141) rounded out the scoring.
Sarah Bombeck had a 96, Menzie Still a 98 and Katie Duncan a 103 for Crescent Valley.
Destinee Henthorn had a 97 to lead South Albany, while Jessica Amfield had a 101 and Emma Houdeck a 128.
Alexis Glaser had a 111 for Lebanon.