The Crescent Valley High boys basketball team defeated West Albany 63-58 in Mid-Willamette Conference play on Friday night.
Cam Sanders led the way for CV, scoring 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting and adding 11 rebounds. Seth King added 13 points and Wes Raab 10. Justin Hamilton had 10 points and eight rebounds.
West was led by double-digit scoring from TJ Zimmerman (13), Luke Killinger (11) and Nick Renyer (10)
The Raiders (2-4, 1-1) host Corvallis in a matchup of crosstown rivals on Monday and the Bulldogs (0-6, 0-2) host Central on Tuesday.
Corvallis 64, North Salem 63
Corvallis won its second straight game, defeating the Vikings in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
The Spartans (2-1, 2-0) travels to crosstown rival Crescent Valley on Monday.
Monroe 78, Colton 65
MONROE — Zach Young broke loose for 36 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the nonleague win.
Noah Barnhurst added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Eric Teran had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.
The Dragons (5-2) resume nonleague play by hosting Riddle on Tuesday.
Santiam Christian 73, Salem Academy 42
ADAIR VILLAGE — Santiam Christian unleashed a balanced attack in the nonleague win over Salem Academy.
Zach Baugher had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Eagles. Ben Galceran had five 3-pointers and 20 points and Josh Baugher added 12 points.
SC (5-0) plays host to Regis on Tuesday in its next game.
Dallas 70, Lebanon 56
DALLAS — The Dragons bounced back from a league-opening loss to South Albany by defeating the Warriors.
Dallas (3-1, 1-1) continues Mid-Willamette Conference play on Monday at South Salem.
Lebanon (2-3, 0-2) travels to Parkrose on Thursday.
Regis 44, Harrisburg 43
STAYTON — The Eagles dropped a nail-bitter against the Rams for their sixth straight loss.
Harrisburg (1-6) hosts Westside Christian on Monday.
Girls Basketball
LEBANON — Lebanon evened its Mid-Willamette Conference slate at 1-1 by topping Dallas 57-35.
Balanced scoring was the theme of the game for the Warriors, as nine different players scored.
Megan Miller led the way for Lebanon with 13 points, Paige Wombacher nine and Maddy Romeo eight.
The Warriors (4-1, 1-1) head to Tualatin for a nonleague game with the Timberwolves on Tuesday in their next game.
Corvallis 61, North Salem 48
Anna Dazey had 19 points and Sidney Williams added 12 as the Spartans pulled away in the second half to pick up the road win.
Corvallis trailed 26-25 at the half but took the lead back with a 20-12 edge in the third quarter.
The Spartans (4-1, 2-0) are at Crescent Valley on Tuesday.
Monroe 54, Colton 26
MONROE — The Dragons bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over the Vikings.
Monroe was led by Kyndal Martin's 19 points. Mirtha Lopez added nine, Ashley Sutton eight and Tyler Warden seven.
Monroe (6-1) hosts Riddle on Tuesday.
Salem Academy 53, Santiam Christian 25
ADAIR VILLAGE — Salem Academy handled the Eagles in the nonleague game. SC (2-4) plays Clatskanie at Thursday at the Dayton Tournament.
Harrisburg 40, Regis 31
STAYTON — The Eagles upped their winning streak to three games as they defeated the Rams.
Harrisburg (5-2) hosts Westside Christian on Monday.
Tillamook 58, Sweet Home 33
TILLAMOOK — The Huskies couldn't build off their first win of the season as they dropped a contest to the Cheesemakers.
Sweet Home (1-6) travels to Elmira on Tuesday.