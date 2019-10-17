The Crescent Valley girls soccer team jumped out to a big lead and rolled to a 5-2 Mid-Willamette Conference win at Central.
The Raiders (7-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 in MWC) led 4-0 10 minutes into the game.
Anna McClave scored three goals. Claire Macy started the Raiders off with a goal in the fifth minute and Anna Wilson added one in the ninth minute.
CV coach Blake Leamy said he was able to get 20 players on the field.
“We played a lot of players at different positions,” Leamy said. “We just had a good evening and enjoyed ourselves.”
The Raiders will break in their new turf field Monday against South Albany.
Philomath 4, Sisters 1
Braedyn McNeely scored two goals and Alivia Pittman had one goal and one assist in the Warriors' road win.
Halle Hewitt also scored a goal for Philomath (8-2-2, 8-0-2), which plays next Thursday at Newport.
Santiam Christian 3, Creswell 0
Audrey Miller scored in the fifth minute and the Eagles built on the lead for the Mountain Valley Conference home win.
Trinity Beck scored in the 28th minute and Chloe Beck made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute.
Goalie Kailey Gurr got the shutout without making a save in the game.
SC (11-0-1, 6-0) hosts Pleasant Hill next Thursday.
Other scores: Corvallis 3, South Albany 0; West Albany 1, Silverton 1; Philomath 4, Sisters 1; Central Linn 2, Pleasant Hill 0
Volleyball
Zaley Bennett's 26 assists and four service aces led Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference win at Crescent Valley. Bennett was perfect on 18 serve attempts.
Set scores were 25-16, 15-15, 25-17.
Ryann Gregg added 13 kills and nine digs, Nevaeh Bray 13 kills and Hanna Jones nine digs and three aces. Corvallis coach Steve Hyre singled out Daniela DiCosmo for her pass and serve receiving.
For Crescent Valley, Adrianna Kazmaier had 13 digs and two aces, Tais Vega nine kills, eight digs and one ace and Madison Heagney 13 assists, nine digs, two kills and two blocks.
In their next matches, CV (6-15, 5-8) hosts Silverton on Tuesday and Corvallis (14-4, 13-1) hosts Central next Thursday.
South Albany 3, Lebanon 0
Morgan Maynard had six kills, five aces and four digs to lead the RedHawks in the Mid-Willamette home win.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-7, 25-19.
Taya Manibusan added six kills and seven digs, Claire Angel 15 assists and seven digs and Sami Scott eight digs for South.
Next Tuesday, South (14-6, 10-3) hosts North Salem and Lebanon (0-17, 0-14) hosts Central.
Monroe 3, Central Linn 2
Tyler Warden had 14 kills and Bella Gamache 11 in the Dragons' home win, avenging a five-set road loss last month and tying Central Linn for the top spot in the Central Valley Conference.
Set scores were 17-25, 27-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7.
Ashley Sutton added 24 assists and Sarah Thompson 17 digs for Monroe.
Both teams are 16-3 overall and 11-1 in league. On Monday, Central Linn is at Jefferson and Monroe hosts Oakridge.
Other scores: West Albany def. North Salem 25-13, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21; Sweet Home def. Cascade, 25-10, 25-17, 25-11; Scio def. Dayton 25-22, 25-19, 25-21; Santiam Christian def. La Pine 25-14, 25-10, 25-17; Oakland def. East Linn Christian 17-25, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21; Jefferson def. Oakridge 25-19, 25-10, 23-25, 25-12
Boys soccer
Creed Sullivan and Demetry Arellano scored goals for West Albany in its 2-2 tie at Silverton in Mid-Willamette Conference play.
Wyatt Javage and Koby Ruiz had assists for the Bulldogs (8-3-2, 4-1-1), who play at Dallas next Thursday.
Other scores: Lebanon 2, Dallas 0; Philomath 6, Sisters 0; Santiam Christian 1, Creswell 1; East Linn Christian 2, La Pine 0; Central Linn 1, Pleasant Hill 1
Cross-country
Led by Blake Byer's win, Crescent Valley claimed three of the first four individual spots to take first in Wednesday's six-team meet at Salem's Bush Pasture Park.
Byer completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 3.84 seconds. Teammate Keller Norland was second (16:26), East Linn Christian's Brandon Williams third (16:28), CV's Logan Pawlowski fourth (16:30) and Lebanon's Alex Solberg fifth (16:31) and South Albany's Logan Parker sixth (16:33).
Crescent Valley had 22 points. South was second (65), Lebanon third (82) and East Linn fourth (106).
Crescent Valley's Sunitha Black was second in the girls race in 18:28 to lead the Raiders to second.
Lebanon's Dina Altuhov (eighth, 20:42), South Albany's Hannah Dempsey (14th, 21:42) and East Linn's Sidney Lane (25th, 23:17) led their respective teams.
North Salem, led by Abigail Swain's win in 18:19, was first with 19 points, followed by CV (45), South (105) and Lebanon (1060.