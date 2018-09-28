Crescent Valley outscored Dallas 15-7 in the fourth quarter to edge Dallas 22-21 in the Mid-Willamette Conference game at the Field of Dreams on Friday night.
Cam Sanders scored on an 11-yard pass from Sawyer Cleveland to draw CV within 21-20. Cleveland then ran in the two-point conversion for the winning points.
Sanders scored earlier in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run to tie the game 14-14. He led the Raiders in rushing with 58 yards on 13 carries; Cleveland gained 21 on 11 attempts.
Cleveland was 15-of-23 passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns. His first TD toss was a 30-yard connection with Camren Hemzacek in the first quarter to open the scoring.
Hemzacek had six catches for 92 yards to lead CV. Erik Ventura had four catches for 86 yards, highlighted by a 56-yard reception. Ryan Terwilliger paced the defense with nine tackles and a tackle for loss.
The first half ended 7-7 and the Dragons led 14-7 headed into the final quarter. However, the Raiders rallied for 15 points and the victory.
CV (3-2) resumes MWC action at South Albany on Oct. 5.
Santiam Christian 28, Pleasant Hill 21
PLEASANT HILL — The Eagles edged the Billies to capture its 3A Special District 2 North opener.
Senior Luke Janssen rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles (4-1, 1-0), who won their second game in a row. Jaxon Connor blocked a punt and Jason Manzi had 79 yards on three kick returns.
SC plays at Siuslaw on Oct. 5. Its next home game is Oct. 12 against Sutherlin.
Silverton 40, Corvallis 20
SILVERTON — The Foxes doubled up the Spartans in the Mid-Willamette Conference battle.
CHS (2-3) hosts McKay on Oct. 5.
Stayton 26, Philomath 0
STAYTON — The Warriors dropped their third straight game, falling to host Stayton in the Oregon West Confrerence matchup.
PHS (2-3, 0-2) resumes OWC play against Sweet Home on Oct. 5 at Clemens Field.
Scio 35, Salem Academy 20
SCIO — The Loggers built a 20-6 halftime advantage and held on in the second half to top Salem Academy in their 3A Special District 1 East opener.
Scio (3-2, 1-0) has now won three games in a row after opening 0-2. It resumes league action at Yamhill-Carlton on Oct. 5.
Sweet Home 41, Cascade 38
SWEET HOME — The Huskies outscored Cascade 14-7 in the fourth quarter and 20-10 in the second half for the comeback victory in the Oregon West Conference thriller.
Sweet Home (3-2, 2-0) has now won three games in a row following an 0-2 start. The Huskies travel to Philomath on Oct. 5.
Central Linn 41, Creswell 20
HALSEY — The Cobras ended a one-game losing streak and captured their 2A Special District 3 opener by dominating Creswell.
Central Linn (4-1, 1-0) travels to Monroe on Oct. 5 for a big game with the Dragons, who also won their opener on Friday to improve to 4-1, 1-0.
Water polo
NEWBERG — West Albany went 1-1 at the Newberg Tournament, defeating Bellevue, Washington, 14-13 in its first game, then falling 14-4 to Johansen High of Modesto, California, in its other game.
Kieren Van Horsen had seven goals in the first game and two in the second. Eric Formiller had two goals in the second game; Conner Mier had seven blocks in the opener.
West (13-4) plays South Eugene and Sunset in pool play on Saturday, starting at 10:20 a.m. The results of those games will determine if it will play for third place or fifth place in a third and final game.