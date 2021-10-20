Prep roundup: Raiders rally to defeat Bulldogs in girls soccer matchup

Crescent Valley High defeated visiting West Albany 3-2 on Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer match.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the 18th minute when Alexa McGowan scored on a cross from Monica Kloess.
The Raiders answered with a goal in the 31st minute.
The Bulldogs regained the lead in the 35th when Jenna Sally made the through pass to Kloess who finished with a shot in the upper corner.
The Raiders scored the equalizer in the 57th minute on a penalty kick after West Albany was called for a hand ball in the box. Crescent Valley scored the game winner off a corner kick in the 63rd minute.
Crescent Valley (8-1-1, 5-0 MWC) will play Thursday at Silverton. West Albany (7-5, 3-3) will host North Salem on Tuesday.
Other results
Lebanon 4, North Salem 0; Stayton 2, Sweet Home 0
Boys soccer
West Albany knocked off visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 behind goals by Brandon Mills.
The Bulldogs got an early goal as Mills scored in the eighth minute off a pass from Aidan Davis.
Mills scored the game winner in the 53rd minute, assisted by Demetry Arellano.
West Albany (5-6-1, 3-3-1 MWC) will play Thursday at Dallas. Crescent Valley (3-8-1, 2-5) will host Silverton on Thursday.
Other results
South Albany 8, Dallas 0; North Salem 5, Lebanon 0; Corvallis 3, Woodburn 1; Stayton 8, Sweet Home 0; Pleasant Hill 2, Central Linn 0; Santiam Christian 0, ELCA 0
Water polo
The West Albany boys routed North Eugene 20-3 on Tuesday at Albany Community Pool. The Bulldogs dominated the game defensively with 23 steals. Tyson Ames made three saves in goal.
Conner Dickerson led the team with six steals and five goals. Caleb Smith and Jordan Stadstad each scored four goals. Trenton Worden, Kaden Knoll and Jace Huskey added two goals each. Nash Bending had five steals and a goal.
The Bulldogs (16-6, 5-0 league) conclude their league schedule on Thursday against Marist in Eugene.
Both the West Albany boys and girls teams will play Tuesday at home against Sprague. The girls match will begin at 3 p.m. and the boys match at 4 p.m. Those matches will be followed by a non-league coed game against South Albany in which both schools will celebrate senior night.