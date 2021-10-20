Prep roundup: Raiders rally to defeat Bulldogs in girls soccer matchup

Crescent Valley High defeated visiting West Albany 3-2 on Tuesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer match.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the 18th minute when Alexa McGowan scored on a cross from Monica Kloess.

The Raiders answered with a goal in the 31st minute.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Bulldogs regained the lead in the 35th when Jenna Sally made the through pass to Kloess who finished with a shot in the upper corner.

The Raiders scored the equalizer in the 57th minute on a penalty kick after West Albany was called for a hand ball in the box. Crescent Valley scored the game winner off a corner kick in the 63rd minute.

Crescent Valley (8-1-1, 5-0 MWC) will play Thursday at Silverton. West Albany (7-5, 3-3) will host North Salem on Tuesday.

Other results

Lebanon 4, North Salem 0; Stayton 2, Sweet Home 0

Boys soccer

West Albany knocked off visiting Crescent Valley 2-1 behind goals by Brandon Mills.

The Bulldogs got an early goal as Mills scored in the eighth minute off a pass from Aidan Davis.