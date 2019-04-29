INDEPENDENCE — After ending Crescent Valley High’s 34-game Mid-Willamette Conference baseball winning streak on Friday, Central completed the two-game series sweep with a 10-0 win in five innings on Monday.
The Raiders (16-3, 6-2) are now tied with the Panthers (13-4, 6-2), a game back of first-place Silverton (8-2). West Albany is also 6-2.
CV will look to get back in the win column when it travels to South Albany on Wednesday. The Panthers will play host to Corvallis on Wednesday.
West Albany 1, Corvallis 0
The Bulldogs won the pitchers' duel at home to improve to 11-5 overall and 6-2 in the MWC. West will play host to Dallas on Wednesday before heading to Dallas on Friday.
Corvallis falls to 6-13 overall and 2-7 in conference and is at Central on Wednesday before hosting the Panthers on Friday.
South Albany 7, North Salem 5
Aaron Thomas went four innings and allowed just one earned run and Jordan Humphries had a single, walk, stole two bases and scored three runs as the RedHawks picked up the home MWC win.
Nic Sheley and Ryan Patrick were also strong on the mound for South, which is 7-13 overall and 3-7 in MWC play. The RedHawks play host to Crescent Valley on Wednesday.
Sweet Home 12, Sisters 4
SISTERS — The Huskies moved into sole possession of second place in the Oregon West Conference with the road win.
Sweet Home (12-7, 10-3) is a game ahead of Philomath for second and plays host to sisters on Wednesday before returning to Sisters on Thursday.
Newport 8, Philomath 3
NEWPORT — The second-place Warriors dropped the opener of a three-game Oregon West Conference series to the first-place Cubs on the road.
Philomath (12-9, 9-4) will play host to Newport (16-3, 12-1) on Wednesday before heading back to Newport on Thursday.
Monroe 16, Oakridge 0 (5)
MONROE — Hayden Wisehart and Austin Teran both had two hits and drove in three runs to help the Dragons to the 2A/1A Special District 3 home win.
Eric Teran had two hits and two RBIs for Monroe (16-1, 10-0), which is at East Linn Christian on Wednesday.
Central Linn 14, Mohawk 0 (5)
HALSEY — The Cobras cruised to the 2A/1A Special District 3 home win in five innings.
Central Linn (10-3, 7-2) is at Lowell on Wednesday.
Jefferson 13, ELCA 9
LEBANON — The Lions picked up the 2A/1A Special District 3 road win to stay in the hunt for a top-three finish. Jefferson (9-9, 6-3) is at Oakridge on Wednesday.
ELCA (2-11, 2-9) plays host to Monroe on Wednesday.
Softball
SWEET HOME — After giving up three runs in the top of the fifth, the Sweet Home High softball team countered with four of its own in the bottom half and that proved to be the difference as the Huskies posted a 4-3 win over Philomath in a battle of the top two teams in the Oregon West Conference softball standings.
The victory moves the Huskies (16-5, 12-2) into a tie with the Warriors (15-7, 12-2), who were looking to complete a season sweep of the Huskies.
The loss ended Philomath’s nine-game win streak. The Warriors will play host to Cascade on Wednesday and Sweet Home will host third-place Stayton on Wednesday.
South Albany 5, Silverton 4
Emma Bales singled home the game-winner as the RedHawks scored twice in the bottom of the 10th for the Mid-Willamette Conference win.
Ellen Beasley went all 10 innings in the circle, allowing just five hits and one earned run. She had 18 strikeouts and five walked.
South (5-12, 4-5) plays host to West Albany on Wednesday.
Central Linn sweeps
HALSEY — Central Linn picked up a 2A/1A Special District 3 sweep of visiting Riddle, winning by scores of 15-0 and 13-2. Both games ended in five innings.
The Cobras (19-2, 12-1) are at Mohawk on Tuesday and Monroe on Wednesday before heading to first-place North Douglas for a doubleheader on Friday.
Y-C 8, Scio 7 (9)
YAMHILL — The Loggers dropped the PacWest Conference road game in extra innings. Scio (10-4, 2-3) is at Amity on Tuesday.
Gervais 15, Jefferson 2 (5)
JEFFERSON — The Lions dropped the 2A/1A Special District 2 home game.
Jefferson (4-11, 3-6) is at Delphian on Wednesday.
Girls golf
South Albany’s Destinee Henthorne had a personal-best round of 80 at Trysting Tree Golf Club and is in the lead for the individual title after the first day of the Mid-Willamette Conference girls golf district tournament.
West Albany leads the team race after firing a season-low 377 on Monday. South Albany is second at 396 while Dallas (438) is third followed by Silverton and Corvallis at 441.
The top two teams advance to the 5A state tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks on May 13-14.
Hannah McClure and Jayden Cook both fired their best rounds of the season with 90 and 99, respectively.
Anna Schweitzer led the Bulldogs with an 83 and trails Henthorne by three shots going into the final round.
Lexi Chido’s 105 and Madi White’s 108 were the other scores posted by Bulldogs.
“It was a lot of fun to watch the Albany girls play well today,” West Albany coach Matt Boase said. “South Albany’s girls played great, and to have our girls shoot 377 is something I’m proud of them for. It’s going to be an exciting day (Tuesday to see how the team and individual titles turn out.”
Jessica Armfield had a 97, Emma Houdek a 103 and Avery Sayre a 116 for South. Emma Betteron had a non-counting 141.
Boys golf
WOODBURN — Crescent Valley’s Seth King and Corvallis’ Zach Montagne each had 76s at OGA Golf Course to share medalist honors at the Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf meet.
Crescent Valley won the team title with a 310 while West Albany was second (322) and Corvallis (339) third. Lebanon had a 414 and South Albany did not field a complete team.
CV finished first, West second, Corvallis third and Silverton fourth for the regular season.
CV’s Michael Gray had a 77, Matt Zuback a 78 and Conner Sandberg a 79.
Andrew Liles led West with a 77 and Brock Nelson had a 78. Grant Moen carded an 82 and Trent Crow an 85.
For Corvallis, Cole Rueck had an 80, Simen Rodriguez an 87 and Mateo Rodriguez a 96.
Jack Miener led Lebanon with a 98 and Logan Merry had a 91 for South.
King, Zabach and Gray finished 1-2-3 individually for the regular season. Rueck and Montagne, were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Girls lacrosse
The Corvallis High girls lacrosse team dropped two games on Saturday, falling 11-6 to Southridge and 11-9 to Grant.
Maysam Abugrain had two goals to lead the way against Southridge and Daphne Reisdorf four against Grant.
Corvallis will host McNary on Tuesday and South Eugene on Thursday.
Boys tennis
MOLALLA — Philomath took a 6-2 win against Molalla.
The Warriors swept the singles with Colton Beckstead winning at the No. 1 spot and won two of four doubles matches.
PHS finishes the regular season 12-1 overall and 9-1 in league. The Warriors will travel to Madras to play the first day of districts Thursday.
Girls tennis
MOLALLA — Philomath finished undefeated in dual matches after a 7-1 win at Molalla.
The Warriors (12-0, 9-0) start district play on Thursday at Estacada.