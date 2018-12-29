The Crescent Valley boys held off Ashland 57-56 for a nonconference win at CV.
Kyle Hester hit a go-ahead free throw with 15 seconds left and the Raiders did not allow Ashland to score before the buzzer.
Justin Hamilton had 15 points, Seth King added 11 and Cam Sanders finished with 10 for the Raiders (3-7).
The Raiders host Central on Friday.
Santiam Christian 44, Crater 40
MEDFORD — The Santiam Christian boys basketball team won the Southern Oregon Christmas Classic with a victory over 5A Crater at Cascade Christian.
The Eagles controlled the game early on and led 26-15 at the half.
Crater made a run, but SC was able to hold the Comets off through the final buzzer.
Ben Galceran scored 14 points, Josh Baugher added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and Koby Williamson grabbed eight rebounds for SC.
SC (11-1) hosts Harrisburg on Thursday.
West Albany 67, South Medford 55
MEDFORD — The Bulldogs took their first win of the season at the Abby's Holiday Classic.
Luke Killinger led the way with 17 points. Channon Schuerger added 12 for WAHS (1-9).
The Bulldogs host Redmond on Wednesday.
Philomath 46, Palmer (Alaska) 43
KETCHIKAN, AK — The Warriors took the win at the Clark Cochrane Christmas Classic.
PHS improves to 8-3 with the win.
The Warriors host Stayton on Friday.
Central Linn 56, Waldport 42
LINCOLN CITY — The Cobras pulled away for the nonconference win at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament.
Central Linn plays at Lowell on Friday.
La Pine 55, Harrisburg 53
LINCOLN CITY — The Eagles dropped a tough nonconference loss at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament.
Harrisburg (2-11) plays at Santiam Christian on Thursday.
Perrydale 44, East Linn Christian Academy 38
PERRYDALE — The Eagles fell short in the nonconference road loss.
ELCA (5-5) plays at Regis on Wednesday.
Girls basketball
Crescent Valley rolled to a 59-31 nonconference win at the Crescent Valley Tournament.
The Raiders improve to 7-2 with the win.
CV plays at Springfield on Wednesday.
West Albany 53, David Douglas 42
LAKE OSWEGO — West Albany pulled away for the nonconference win against David Douglas in the Nike Interstate Shootout.
The Bulldogs (4-6) host Redmond on Wednesday.
South Albany 51, St. Helen's 48
The RedHawks held on for the nonconference win at SA.
SA (4-6) plays at Elmira on Wednesday.
Crater 60, Santiam Christian 24
MEDFORD — The Eagles could not stay with the 5A Comets at the Southern Oregon Subaru Christmas Classic at Cascade Christian.
SC (5-7) hosts Harrisburg on Thursday.
Central Linn 43, La Pine 38
LINCOLN CITY — The Cobras edged La Pine in the championship game of the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament.
Central Linn led most of the game but La Pine cut it to three late in the game. The Cobras were able to answer with some clutch shots to hold on for the win.
Sarah Conner led Central Linn with 14 points, Colleen McLaughlin added 13 and Jessica Neal finished with 10 points, six steals and five assists.
Central Linn improves to 9-0 with the win.
The Cobras play at Lowell on Friday.
Harrisburg 40, Waldport 24
LINCOLN CITY — The Eagles rolled to the nonconference win at the Taft Kiwanis Holiday Tournament.
Harrisburg (11-3) has now won nine of its last 10 games.
The Eagles travel to Santiam Christian on Thursday.
Regis 39, Sweet Home 31
STAYTON — The Huskies gave the Rams a test but fell short at the Regis Holiday Tournament.
Sweet Home (1-10) will try to get back on track on Friday at Woodburn.
Elkton 58, Alsea 41
FINN ROCK — The Wolverines could not keep pace with Elkton in the nonconference loss at the McKenzie 1A Hoops Classic.
Alsea (4-6) hosts Siletz Valley on Wednesday.
Perrydale 50, East Linn Christian Academy 31
PERRYDALE — The Eagles could not overcome a strong Perrydale team on the road in the nonconference loss.
ELCA (6-4) plays at Regis on Wednesday.
Jefferson 65, Crow 38
YAMHILL — The Lions came away with the big win against 1A Crow at Yamhill-Carlton.
Jefferson (2-6) hosts Lowell on Wednesday.
Swimming
STAYTON — Sweet Home’s Malia Hewitt won two events at the Stayton Invitational.
Hewitt was first in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.21 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.16.
The Huskies won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:00.51
Chloe Tyler was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:15.01, Megan Hager took first in the 400 freestyle in 4:44.73 and Jamie Seward won the 100 backstroke in 1:13.34.
Brad Wolthius took first in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.20 for the Sweet Home boys.
Wrestling
Sweet Home finished second in the Norm Davis bracket at the Northwest Duals at West Albany High.
The Huskies defeated Woodburn 52-23; defeated Centennial 52-25; defeated Sunset 57-24; defeated Cottage Grove 54-21 and lost to Chiawana 51-16.
South Albany was third in the Brent Belveal bracket.
The RedHawks lost to North Marion 42-36; defeated Springfield 57-22; lost to Newberg 61-9 and defeated St. Helen’s 51-28.
West Albany finished third in the Bruce Glenn bracket.
The Bulldogs defeated Snohomish 63-16; lost to Ponderosa 51-23; defeated Franklin 84-0; lost to Century 43-21 and defeated Cascade 52-18.