THE DALLES — Crescent Valley High dropped a 52-50 heartbreaker to The Dalles on Saturday in a nonleague matchup at The Dalles.
"We didn't play defense down the stretch , gave up a nine-point lead and lost at the buzzer," CV coach Mike Stair said.
Seth King had 19 points, Wes Raaab 12 points and Cam Sanders 11 points for CV (2-6). It resumes nonleague play at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 against Willamette at the CV Invitational at Raider Gym.
Higley 61, Corvallis 50
SALEM — Corvallis fell behind 33-17 at halftime and lost to Higley of Gilbert, Ariz., in its third game at the Capitol Classic at Willamette University.
Jasper Reinalda had 14 points to lead the Spartans (3-4), who conclude the event by facing North Salem at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Lebanon 60, Phoenix 56
ELMIRA — The Warriors snapped their three-game losing streak by nipping Phoenix at the Elmira Tournament. Lebanon (3-4) plays Elmira at 4 p.m. Saturday in its tournament finale.
South Albany 56, Mazama 53
ELMIRA — Ryan Patrick hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the RedHawks edged Mazama at the Elmira Tournament.
Arthur Benjamin Mercado had 19 points and Sam Myers added 15 to lead the RedHawks (6-1), who play Milwaukie at 4 p.m. Saturday in their tournament finale.
Philomath 56, Central 50
MONMOUTH — The Warriors knocked off 5A Central in a nonleague game played at Western Oregon University. PHS (6-2) resumes action on Dec. 27 at the Clark Cochrane Christmas Classic in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Sutherlin 54, Harrisburg 40
ELMIRA — Harrisburg suffered its eighth straight loss in its opening game at the Elmira Tournament at Fern Ridge Middle School.
The Eagles (1-8) meet Phoenix at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in their second tournament game, also at FRMS.
Santiam Christian 77, Western Christian 72
DAYTON — The Eagles stretched their winning streak to eight games in a row with the overtime victory over Western Christian at the Dayton Invitational. Formerly Western Mennonite, the Pioneers were ranked No. 1 in 2A and were 9-0 prior to Friday.
Zach Baugher had 26 points, Ben Galceran 17 and Josh Baugher 12 for SC. The Eagles trailed 39-19 at halftime and by 24 points late in the third quarter before rallying to tie the game 64-64, forcing OT.
"We held them to only two baskets and eight points in the fourth quarter," SC coach Dennis McLain said. "And we did a better job taking care of the ball" against a very aggressive defense than it did in the first half.
SC (8-0) advanced to Saturday's tournament championship, against either Dayton or Horizon Christian.
Toledo 72, Jefferson 60
JEFFERSON — Toledo topped the Lions on the opening day of the Jefferson Tournament.
Leon Romo Jr. led Jefferson with 13 points. Jayden Ericksen and Diego Rodriguez had 11 each and Gaven Robertson added 10.
Jefferson (3-3) plays Coquille at 7 p.m. Saturday in its next tournament action.
East Linn Christian 44, Crosshill Christian 42
KEIZER — East Linn edged Crosshill in the nonleague game. The Eagles (5-4) conclude their nonleague schedule at Perrydale on Dec. 29 in their next game.
Girls basketball
ELMIRA — Philomath High knocked off Mazama 53-37 in its first game at the Elmira Tournament at the Fern Ridge Middle School.
The Warriors (8-2) meet South Albany at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in their second tournament game, at Elmira High School.
Grants Pass 50, Corvallis 35
EUGENE — 6A Grants Pass edged the Spartans at the Emerald Shootout at Sheldon High School. CHS (4-4) concludes the tournament against South Eugene at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at South Eugene.
Harrisburg 46, Sutherlin 43
ELMIRA — Harrisburg stretched its winning streak to five games in a row with an overtime victory at the Elmira Tournament. The Eagles (7-2) play Elmira at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Fern Ridge Middle School in their next tournament game.
Gervais 56, Scio 18
WILLAMINA — The Loggers fell to Gervais in their first game at the Willamina Tournament. Scio (0-8) concludes tournament play on Saturday against a to-be-determined opponent.
East Linn Christian 41, Crosshill Christian 16
KEIZER — ELC topped Crosshill Christian in the nonleague game to improve to 6-1 in its last seven starts. ELC (6-3) concludes nonconference action at Perrydale on Dec. 29.
Junction City 62, South Albany 56
ELMIRA — The 4A Tigers edged South Albany at the Elmira Tournament at Fern Ridge Middle School. The RedHawks (3-4) play Philomath at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in their second tournament game, at Elmira High School.
Toledo 50, Jefferson 46
JEFFERSON — Toledo edged the Lions in the semifinals of the Jefferson Tournament at JHS. Jefferson (1-5) plays Coquille at 5 p.m. Saturday in its next game.
Bonanza 35, Alsea 19
BANDON — The Wolverines fell at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational. Alsea (4-4) plays North Douglas on Dec. 28 at the McKenzie 1A Hoops Classic.
Santiam Christian 63, Western Christian 60 (3 OT)
DAYTON — The Eagles outlasted Western Christian at the Dayton Tournament.
The game was tied 40-40 at the end of regulation, at 44-44 at the end of the first OT and 53-53 in the second to send it into the third.
Audrey Miller finished with 23 points and Josie Risinger had 15 for SC.
The Eagles (3-5) take on host Dayton at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Wrestling
SWEET HOME — Sweet Home swept four dual meets at the Sweet Home Duals on Thursday.
The Huskies rolled to a 70-9 win against Stayton, defeated South Albany 70-12, defeated Reedsport 81-0 and got past Cascade 61-16.
Tristan Spencer (126) won all four matches by fall, as did Jackson Royer at 138 and Hayden McDonald at 170. Nich James won all three of his matches at 182 by fall. Treyson Smith (113) won three matches by pin and one by major decision for Sweet Home.