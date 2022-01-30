Prep roundup: Raiders claim five titles to take second at Reser's wrestling tournament

Crescent Valley High had five individuals champions Saturday as the Raiders took second at the prestigious Reser’s Tournament of Champions wrestling tournament at Liberty High in Hillsboro.

Gabe Whisenhunt (126 pounds), Daschle Lamer (160), James Rowley (182), Hayden Walters (195) and Riley Godek (285) all won their respective brackets.

Whisenhunt pinned all four of his opponents in the two-day tournament, including Mountain View’s Andrew Worthington in 1:35 in the championship final. Lamer won by technical fall, fall and major decision in his three matches.

Rowley had two pins and a decision. In his championship match, Rowley rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first round against Sprague’s Brook Byers to win 6-4. Rowley had two takedowns in the second round.

Walters had three pins and a decision and Godek three pins and a major decision.

CV’s DJ Gillett (132) was second after losing a 6-5 decision to Roseburg’s Nash Singleton in the final. Everest Sutton (106) was third, Jayden Cobb (220) fourth and Austin Dalton (152) fifth.

Newberg won the 19-team tournament with 287 points. Crescent Valley had 241.5 and Sweet Home tied for seventh with 121.

Kyle Sieminski led Sweet Home with a runner-up finish at 106. Jacob Sieminski (126) was third, David Steagall (195) fifth and Kyle Watkins (120) and Colby Gazeley (220) both sixth.

Boys basketball

Noah Dewey, Jake Leibelt, Adam Temesgen and Cooper Wakefield all had 18 points Saturday in Crescent Valley’s 78-57 win at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference game.

Leibelt added 10 rebounds and Dewey eight for the second-ranked Raiders, who led by four at halftime but outscored the Warriors 29-13 in the third quarter.

Henry Porter had 28 points for Lebanon (6-7, 3-5), which plays at North Salem on Tuesday. CV (13-4, 7-1) hosts West Albany on Friday.

Other scores: East Linn Christian 64, Monroe 55; Oakland 59, Central Linn 57

Girls basketball scores: Corvallis 58, Lebanon 51; South Albany 62, Dallas 38; Monroe 35, East Linn Christian 21; Central Linn 52, Oakland 26

