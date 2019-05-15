Taylor Holder struck out 15 and walked one while allowing just three hits to help the Crescent Valley High baseball team remain in a three-way tie for second place in the Mid-Willamette Conference pennant race with a 6-0 win over Dallas at Tim Wirth Field on Wednesday.
Ben Leid was 2 for 3 with a triple, Holder was 2 for 3 and Ethan Krupp had a two-run homer for CV.
It was the third win in the last four games for the Raiders (21-5, 11-4). They remained deadlocked with West Albany and Silverton in second place, two games behind Central with one game remaining. Central clinched the title by defeating South Albany on Wednesday.
CV plays at Dallas on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
West Albany 6, Lebanon 5
West Albany tipped Lebanon in eight innings and remained in second place, two games behind Central, by winning the Mid-Willamette Conference battle at Memorial Field.
West (16-7, 11-4) and Lebanon (5-18, 2-13) conclude the series and the regular season at Lebanon on Friday.
Central 5, South Albany 1
INDEPENDENCE — Central captured the Mid-Willamette Conference title by defeating South Albany in the opener of a two-game series.
The RedHawks (8-17, 4-11) host Central on Friday in their final regular-season game.
Softball
LEBANON — Ella Myers homered and drove in six runs to lead Lebanon to a 21-7 win over South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference game stopped after 4½ innings by the 10-run rule.
Rylie Milligan homered twice and drove in four runs, Trinity Holden homered and drove in three runs, Nicole Bender and Taylor Edwards tripled and Mary Witlach doubled. Edwards scored four times, Bender and Holden three times and Milligan, Myers and Witlach twice each.
Milligan, Holden, Edwards, Bender, Myers and Witlach all had two hits. Edwards pitched a complete game and had five strikeouts.
Claire Angel and Elise Cordle had two-run homers and Avery Martin drove in two runs for South Albany.
Lebanon (15-8, 9-5) plays Central at Western Oregon on Thursday and concludes the regular season by hosting West Albany on Friday.
South (7-16, 6-9) hosts Scappoose in a nonleague game on Thursday and finishes its MWC slate by hosting Central on Friday.
Corvallis 5, Silverton 4
The Spartans concluded their season by edging Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Will Keim Field.
Maddie Morrison singled and doubled, Katie Sinclair singled twice and Sydney Conklin doubled for CHS.
CHS (8-14-1, 7-9) cancelled a scheduled Thursday game against Canby.
West Albany 21, Crescent Valley 6
Ellie Babbitt had four doubles and six RBIs and Mahayla Gamble had three doubles, a triple and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, who slammed 10 doubles as a team in the Mid-Willamette Conference game.
Dani Sally was 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Presley Jantzi had three hits and 10 strikeouts in four innings in the circle. West (21-3, 14-1) finishes MWC action at Lebanon on Friday.
Piper Love hit a three-run homer, singled and drove in five runs for the Raiders. CV (2-16, 0-15) hosts Dallas on Friday in its season finale.
Central Linn sweeps
WINSTON — Central Linn captured the 2A/1A Special District 3 playoff championship by winning two games at North Douglas.
The second-seeded Cobras defeated Oakland 8-6 to advance to the title game. They then edged top-seeded North Douglas 3-2 to earn the championship.
Central Linn (25-4) stretched its winning streak to four games overall and three in the district playoffs. It eliminated Monroe on Monday in the opening round.
Colton 24, Jefferson 0
JEFFERSON — The Lions fell to Colton in the 2A/1A Special District 2 game, halted after five innings by the 10-run rule. It was Jefferson's (8-14, 7-9) final regular-season game.
Boys lacrosse
West Albany rallied in the second half but lost 6-5 to West Salem in the conference championship game. The Bulldogs trailed 5-1 at halftime.
Hunter Williams had three goals and an assist, Blaine Kuhnert had two goals and Maverick Lyon an assist.
West Albany plays at Clackamas on Friday in the first playoff game in program history.